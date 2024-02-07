Test now: Sheep producers warned about spike in barber's pole worm

Rainfall across parts of the state has prompted a strong warning to Central West and Tablelands sheep producers to test for worms as barber's pole worm runs rampant.
Cases have been reported in the Cowra, Woodstock, Canowindra, Grenfell, Orange and Bathurst areas.
Central Tablelands Local Land Services district vet Dr Emilee Johnstone, Cowra, said a majority of her time has recently been spent with barber's pole worm related cases.
"We've had lots of reports and bar one farm visit in the last two weeks for me has been barber's pole worm related postmortems," she said.
"Everything was looking fine around Christmas but people have been away and it has been warm and wet so those egg counts have just gone up."
Over the span of a weekend Dr Johnstone said one producer lost 50 ewes to the parasite.
"Often people may just lose a couple when they've gone out to bring them into the yard and some fall to the back of the mob and sit down down," she said.
"But then you'll get the occasional horror story where for instance a producer has gone out and there were 20 or 30 dead in the paddock.
"Then while moving them slowly to the next paddock another ten went down and were dead within a few hours.
"The following day they lost another 10 or 20 in the yard when they were drenching them...it isn't super common, but certainly not uncommon.
"We've started to get tests back with a super high worm egg count so I think when you start seeing horror cases, you know that there'll be a lot of sheep across the district that'll be teetering on the edge."
A mix of warm summer weather and unexpected wet conditions has created the perfect storm for barber's pole worm whose eggs and larvae thrive in this environment.
"Over 18 degrees and between 10 to 15 millimetres of rain is all they (the worm) need and we've basically had those conditions consistently for over month now," Dr Johnstone said.
"We've had perfect conditions for those eggs to hatch, and they're just such prolific egg layers, they lay up to 10,000 eggs a day.
"They escalate in number so rapidly which is why we get into these sort of crisis points where we're seeing death so quickly."
Looking beyond the immediate problem, Dr Johnstone said the hatching of these eggs, especially at this time of year, is cause for great concern.
"If we've got barber's pole out in a flock and there is heavy contamination happening on a paddock, the concern is that those worm larvae aren't going to die in a hurry," she said.
"In our area, we say conservatively it takes three months in the warmest months and six months in our coldest months for those hatched worm larvae to die.
"This means that if we have a worm problem now, we need to be worried it is going to carry through to winter."
The LLS have strongly encouraged producers to monitor their sheep and be on the lookout for signs of barber's pole worm.
Affected sheep may develop bottle jaws and will often lack stamina, with Dr Johnstone saying "paleness in the eyelids and gums are a giveaway sign."
"Any deaths at this time, we've been saying is Barber's pole worm until proven otherwise," she said.
"Anyone who hasn't done a worm egg count in the last couple of weeks should do one now, even if they're not seeing any of those signs.
"Producers need to get a worm test kit and be out in the paddock picking up poo and sending it off.
"You don't know what you don't know, so the biggest thing right now is to monitor."
