The Land
Home/News

Test now: Sheep producers warned about spike in barber's pole worm

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
February 7 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Tablelands Local Land Services district vet, Dr Emilee Johnstone has urged sheep producers to undergo worm tests as cases of barber's pole worm continue to rise. Picture by Elka Devney
Central Tablelands Local Land Services district vet, Dr Emilee Johnstone has urged sheep producers to undergo worm tests as cases of barber's pole worm continue to rise. Picture by Elka Devney

Rainfall across parts of the state has prompted a strong warning to Central West and Tablelands sheep producers to test for worms as barber's pole worm runs rampant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.