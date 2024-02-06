PFAS residues could risk overseas beef markets: says former AgForce president

"Last year, we actually sold our stud for a number of reasons - obviously I'm getting older and it was very dry, but ever since we bought the place and found out that the water was contaminated, my wife, Beth, said 'we shouldn't be running breeders because they were going to be there for 10 years and this (PFAS) will build up in the meat. We should be just turning cattle over in short periods so there's less likelihood of it building up'," he said.