Cane drains set example for coastal floodplain management

A re-think on how coastal floodplains should be managed includes options that could streamline approval processes when it comes to maintaining farm drains.
The dog-knot of bureaucracy surrounding the maintenance of drain outlets, where they involve multiple land and water management agencies, continues to frustrate all of agriculture including graziers, horticulturalists and county councils.
From the end of February the public will have a nine week window to comment on six options presented in the coastal floodplain drainage options report with its aim of simplifying the regulatory framework, while improving water quality, according to spokespeople from the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
On the Northern Rivers, cane growers and their processing partner, Sunshine Sugar, point to 18 years of intensive self-management of cane drains, on-farm, and industry best-practice concerning the risks and containment of acid sulphate soils.
"This report is the first document to acknowledge the crippling impact complex legislation and unrealistic demands of regulators has had, not only on farmers but local councils and other government agencies," said chairman of NSW Cane Growers Ross Farlow.
"It has prevented effective maintenance of government constructed and owned drains since the mid 1990s, which is now leading to water quality issues in our rivers."
Mr Farlow points out that significant work to manage acid sulphate soils on cane farms had resulted in best practice being achieved.
He says this is a good reason why the status quo should continue - with internal industry policing of regulations - and why their method could be applied to all floodplain land managers.
The key to compliance lies in the united industry approach that offers support and guidance to growers while the brand sunshine Sugar is able to tick boxes when trying to access premium markets.
However, clean drains require all parties to work together in maintaining them, or black water events will continue.
While on-farm management works well, big problems lie at the outlets to rivers, with numerous flap valves blocked because of red tape and overwhelming bureaucracy.
Getting permission to clean a drain now falls under so many different governmental departments that while farm drains are impeccable, where that spoil enters a river the outlet lies blocked.
So tangled is the bureaucratic web, in itself laced with politics and philosophies, that there are drains on the lower Richmond that remain buried under sediment and shrubs where they meet the river.
No one authority can give clearance to clean in case the action interferes with competing legislation.
One cane grower at South Ballina was fined $4500 for de-limbing a mangrove tree that was blocking the view of on-coming traffic. So removing a mangrove sapling at the mouth of a drain is too risky and so the "cork in the bottle" remains fixed and crops are placed under risk.
The river continues to contend with pollution - blackwater off drowned pasture, silt from upstream horticulture - but cane farm runoff comes out of shallow drains that lie above acidic layers of soil. Drain flaps are managed to allow some saline flow back upstream to keep acidic soils from drying out and dangerously oxidising.
Mr Farlow said NSW Cane Growers were the first agriculture industry to recognise and address drainage issues when farming acid sulphate soils in the late 1980s.
"The NSW Sugar Milling Co-operative drilled every cane farm to determine the depth and location of potentially acid forming soil layers," Mr Farlow said.
Both NSW Cane Growers and Sunshine Sugar support an option outlined in the report that would allow for drainage works to be carried out depending on their risk to the environment.
"The level of risk could then be used to determine the level of information required from applicants", the NSW Government has suggested.
A Queensland model of accepted development, which classifies drainage works as having high, medium and low environmental risks, works well for cane growers in that state.
"That makes a lot of sense to us," said Mr Farlow. "It allows regulators to apply conditions to the different categories and would simplify or remove the costly and time consuming red and green tape that is now preventing even minor works from proceeding."
Cane growers on the floodplains of the Northern Rivers are concerned forthcoming legislation will try to impact on their livelihood, with some academics suggesting a "re-wilding" of agricultural land below 1m AHD.
Interestingly, projects that reinstate tidal flows may be eligible for Australian Carbon Credits.
While cane only takes up 2pc of the floodplain, much of it does lie below 1m and yet the industry has data that suggests managing acid sulphate soils through active drainage leads to better outcomes than natural paddock, where dead vegetation after a flood creates black water events with no oxygen for fish and deadly releases of acid runoff from dried and exposed soil during drought.
Neither of these issues emanate in cane paddocks, with the crop able to withstand many days of inundations, unlike pasture.
The cane industry says it has been pro-active in modernising operations for 100 years.
Management of acid sulphate by every co-operative cane farmer is an example of how the industry pulls together.
"The most impressive thing our industry has done is get together on how to handle acid sulphate soils, " says Mr Farlow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.