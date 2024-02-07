The Land
Cane drains set example for coastal floodplain management

By Jamie Brown
February 8 2024 - 5:00am
NSW Cane Growers Chairman Ross Farlow with Richmond Cane Growers head Geoff Pye, in a shallow drain at East Coraki that demonstrates the effectiveness of on-farm drainage management.
A re-think on how coastal floodplains should be managed includes options that could streamline approval processes when it comes to maintaining farm drains.

