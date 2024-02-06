Nyngan dam empty one day, half full the next

They say the grass is always greener on the other side - and that's the exactly the case for Mullengudgery Merinos at Nyngan.
On one side of the property 103 millimetres was recorded overnight but it was a different story on the other side 30 kilometres away, which away saw 52mm. But then bang smack in the middle 61mm fell.
"It will save our backsides for a while, this should get us through until the end of March," Manning Doughty from Mullengudgery said.
Mr Doughty said it had given the property surface water and stock-wise they would be able to put more 'condition on the wethers".
"It's saved us feeding as well."
Mr Doughty said they started supplementary feeding in May 2023 but by late August they shifted to a full feeding schedule until November when 100mm fell.
But just after Christmas they started feeding again.
'We were the driest place in the state for a while, we had no beneficial rain since November then only a couple of other beneficial falls after that," he said.
"It followed with three weeks of over 40 degree C heat, which killed the feed."
Bogan Shire Mayor Mayor Glen Neill said there were mixed rainfalls right across the district from 63mm to 100mm.
"It's tremendous, just what was needed after the last two weeks of scorching heat, the feed had dilapidated quickly," Mr Neill said.
'People were starting to panic as the feed was getting away.
"It will look pretty good here in a fortnight especially if we fluke some more rain in the next 10 days, it will be great."
Across the border the water is still making it's way down the Diamantina River through Queensland.
"Everyone is over the moon about it, those on the channel country are all thinking ahead and about the kilograms they will turn off once the water resides," Nick Dohnt from Borderline Helicopters, Cammowheel, said.
"The country relies on floods to keep everything going and when you don't get big waters every couple of years they do it tough."
Mr Dohnt said there was decent rain this time last year with a good flood but not as big as it was this year.
He said it was amazing flying over the country that could "change overnight".
"When it's dry it's like Mars when you fly over it, it's depleted and there are not many trees," he said.
"Once the rain comes it turns into a tropical paradise.
"There are floods this week but it will be green and lush the next."
