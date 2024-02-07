The Land
Home/Cropping

Future-proofing the NSW hemp industry with an industry taskforce

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 8 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A trial crop of industrial hemp grown near Tamworth. Picture supplied by Jaimie Milling.
A trial crop of industrial hemp grown near Tamworth. Picture supplied by Jaimie Milling.

The promise of industrial hemp stepping up as a mainstream cropping rotation option will make a big leap with the NSW Government's decision to establish a hemp Industry taskforce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.