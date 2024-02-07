Future-proofing the NSW hemp industry with an industry taskforce

The promise of industrial hemp stepping up as a mainstream cropping rotation option will make a big leap with the NSW Government's decision to establish a hemp Industry taskforce.
The Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said her attendance last year at the Hemp Industry Roundtable, hosted by MLC Jeremy Buckingham, provided an important opportunity to hear from the hemp industry stakeholders.
"Currently, the Hemp Industry Act 2008 facilitates the cultivation and supply of low THC hemp fibre and seed production in NSW under controlled conditions, without compromising the effectiveness of existing drug enforcement strategies of the NSW Police," Ms Moriarty said.
"The Hemp Industry Regulation 2016 then authorises and regulates the cultivation and supply of low-THC hemp for commercial production and other legitimate uses.
"Guided by the taskforce outcomes, the government can consider what work is required to reduce red tape and provide the regulatory environment to support the industrial hemp industry growth."
She said the government was establishing a taskforce which would include up to 10 representatives from growers and industry associations.
Jaimie Milling, Leadville, is the president of iHemp NSW and the NSW representative to the Australian Hemp Council. He is also co-founder of Canna Hemp Care Pty Ltd and a large-scale NSW grower involved in marketing and processing.
Mr Milling will be one of the 10 members of the proposed taskforce. He believes the further development of industrial hemp will centre on the development of central hubs for growing and processing the crop.
"We don't have these hubs locked in yet, but they would be centres like Moree, Narrabri and Gunnedah where there is significant irrigated cropping that could consider hemp as another option," he said.
With support from the NSW Department of Primary Industries, the taskforce will identify the short, medium and long-term objectives of the industry.
These include:
The taskforce will only consider the range of legal use for the plants grown under the NSW Industrial Hemp Act 2008.
