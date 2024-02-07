High indexing rams sought after throughout Rowallan online sale

Rams with high performing carcase traits and indexes were in demand February 2, in Rowallan Poll Dorset stud online ram sale, reaching a top of $2200.
The top-priced ram Rowallan 230168 was purchased by Specton Pty Ltd, Bendick Murrell.
The April drop ram displayed terminal carcase production index (TCP) in the top one per cent of the breed with a value of 165.9, along with a post-weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) value of +4.3.
He also recorded a low birthweight (BWT) figure of +0.2 and a lean meat yield (LMY) value of +4.8, ranking him in the top five pc while also having length of body and good carcase qualities.
There were four equal top-priced rams, the first being Rowallan 230180, purchased by long term clients of the program, Tiverton Partnership, Harden for $2100.
He was another ram showing a low birthweight of +0.1, placing him in the top 20pc of the breed.
The May drop ram was also in the top one pc of the breed for TCP, LEMD and LMY with figures of +166.9, +5.7 and +6.7 respectively.
Tiverton Partnership purchased another six rams throughout the catalogue with an average of $1471.
The other three equal top-priced rams were purchased by another long term client Hugh Thackeray, Woornack Pastoral, Young.
The first ram was Rowallan 230076, a low-birth-weight, high-growth rate ram with good carcase qualities.
He displayed a BWT value of +0.1, while displaying a weaning-weight (WWT) figure of +11.4 and a post-weaning-weight figure of +16.7, both growth traits ranking in the top 20pc of the breed.
The March drop ram also recorded a PEMD value of +4.3 and a LMY figure of +5.1, placing him in the top one and five pc of the breed respectively.
The next second top-priced ram purchased by the Thackeray family was Rowallan 230008, who was also purchased for $2100.
He to recorded appealing carcase traits with a PEMD value of +4.5 and LMY of +5.6, placing him in the top one pc for both traits.
Rowallan 230141 was the final second top-priced ram purchased by Woornack Pastoral.
He displayed a TCP figure of 164.5 while also recording a PEMD of +4.5, placing him in the top one pc of the breed.
The Family mixed farming operation run 2800 first cross ewes alongside a 3000 ewe self-replacing Merino flock and a mixed cropping program.
Woornack Pastoral principal Hugh Thackeray said the family has been buying rams from Rowallan for a few generations, with the aim to the top five to ten pc rams for the indexes.
"We have seen a vast difference buying the higher growth rate, higher muscled rams, rather then the run-of-the-mill rams," Mr Thackeray said.
"These rams will be put over maiden first cross ewes.
"Most of the lambs head to Coles at the age of 12 to 14 weeks old."
Woornack Pastoral also another ram in the draft for an overall average of $1950.
The volume buyer for the sale was a new client for the stud, Tallawong Pastoral, Yass, who purchased 10 rams to a top of $1700 with an average of $1590.
Rowallan Poll Dorset stud principal Matt Reid said although everyone would love a full clearance, given the market conditions the past few months he was reasonably happy.
"Certainly the better indexing rams were sought after the most," Mr Reid said.
"The more the indexes, the more the competition and a fair few went to Merino clients and they were selecting on birthweights."
The sale resulted in 43 out of the 66 offered sold with an average price of $1453.
Eight rams were sold after the fall of the hammer to average $1187.
The sale was conducted by Butt Livestock Property, Yass.
AuctionsPlus provided the online platform.
