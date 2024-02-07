The Land
High indexing rams sought after throughout Rowallan online sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 7 2024 - 11:00am
The top-priced ram Rowallan 230168, purchased by Specton Pty Ltd, Bendick Murrell, for $2200. Photo supplied.
Rams with high performing carcase traits and indexes were in demand February 2, in Rowallan Poll Dorset stud online ram sale, reaching a top of $2200.

