Bocoble's Poll Merino, the supreme champion at Armidale housed show

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 9 2024 - 5:00am
Ultra and superfine wool judge, Trevor Mibus, Glenara, Dunkeld, Victoria, Mark Elliott, Elanco, Tamworth, fine and medium wool judge, Russell Jones, Darriwell, Trundle, Malcolm Cox, Bocoble stud, Eumungerie and Bec Cox. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
A 17.6-micron superfine wool poll Merino exhibited by Bocoble stud, Eumungerie, has been judged to be the champion ram of its fleece type and then was selected as the supreme exhibit of the Northern Merino Ram Breeders' show, Armidale.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

