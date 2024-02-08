Bocoble's Poll Merino, the supreme champion at Armidale housed show

A 17.6-micron superfine wool poll Merino exhibited by Bocoble stud, Eumungerie, has been judged to be the champion ram of its fleece type and then was selected as the supreme exhibit of the Northern Merino Ram Breeders' show, Armidale.
Fine wool judge Trevor Mibus, Glenara stud, Dunkeld, Vic, said the choice of the Bocoble ram was "pretty much unanimous" with his colleague, Russell Jones, Darriwell Merino stud, Trundle, and the two associate judges, Abigail van Eyk, Windee, Uralla, and Brooke Grills, Waverley, Guyra.
"He's really well put together. He's got a lovely strong sirey muzzle on him, beautiful pure wool (that's) even right down to the toes, and a really good body with lots of width," Mr Mibus said.
Bocoble's Malcolm Cox said the ram had been judged the reserve champion ultra-fine ram at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo, Vic, at its only other public outing.
The ram tipped the scales at 118 kilograms, but its sire, a show ram that had its career flattened by the COVID-19 pandemic, was a thumping 140kg," Mr Cox said.
Mr Mibus said selecting the reserve champion, the ultrafine champion, shown by Shalimar Park stud, Wollun, was a more difficult decision for the judges.
"In the end, we went for the Shalimar Park ram, for his width and depth of body, his pure wool right down to his toes and also the weight of his body. Even though he's not a big-bodied ram, he's got a really good body weight and at the end, that stood him above the other rams."
The two other rams in the final four were the fine/medium wool champion, shown by the Merryville stud, Boorowa and the fine wool champion, shown by the Queenlee stud, Salisbury Plains, Uralla.
The reserve superfine wool ram was shown by Geoff and Robyn Rayner, Pomonara, Sallys Flat via Mudgee, while the reserve ultrafine champion was shown by the Blanch family's Westvale stud, Wollun.
The reserve fine/medium wool went to Murray Power, Airlie stud, Walcha, and the reserve finewool ram was shown by Hollow Mount stud, Bigga.
Robyn Lette's Conrayn Merino stud, Berridale, showed the champion two-toothed ram.
The pen of three rams' broad ribbon sponsored by The Land went to the Pearson family's Glenbrook Merino stud, Armidale, with rams sired by a ram from the Bocoble stud. Clive Pearson said the stud had won the pen of three sash in 1996, and they were delighted with the win.
In the junior sheep judging section, Brooke Grills, Waverley, Guyra was the champion while Abigail van Eyk, Windee, Uralla, was the reserve. Students from Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School took the remaining places with Charlie Stuart, 3; Hayden Gallagher, 4; and Hugh Gallagher, 5th.
The overjudge was Angus Carter, Nutrien, Armidale.
In the Merino wool junior judging, the champion was Abigail van Eyk, Uralla, with the reserve, Harry Beer, Farrer MAHS; Hugh Gallagher, Farrer, 3; Darey Grills, Guyra, 4 and Hank Woodberry, Farrer, 5. Overjudge in the fleece section was TAFE NSW, Armidale's Pauline Smith.
