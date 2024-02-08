Rangeland goats contribute to bush income

The Federal Government declared war on invasive species at the end of last year, and while it is a noble and necessary endeavour - make no mistake - goats are not the enemy.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek's release of a new draft plan for the "abatement" - or rather, destruction - of NSW's rangeland goat population late last year undoubtedly sent a shockwave through the farms and families of our western communities.
In the dark days of the Millenium Drought, rangeland goats were a lifeline for many farming families across western NSW as they faced a mounting stack of bills and a total cease of cashflow.
In true bush spirit, these farmers remained resilient in the face of the climatic conditions and found innovative ways to profit off the harvest of rangeland goats, forging a brand-new industry that has served as a tool to manage rangeland goat populations in due course.
The rains eventually came - albeit briefly - but goats remained a mainstay, with many farmers opting to continue to harvest rangeland goats and capitalise on the low-input, high-output nature of the ever-evolving sector.
Fast forward to today and NSW's goat industry has become hugely profitable, with the nation's goatmeat exports reaching a peak of $296.7 million in 2021-22.
Already the world's largest exporter of goatmeat, a recent Meat & Livestock Australia report has indicated an additional $100-$140 million annual uplift in the export value of goatmeat is also possible, if the value chain evolves.
Undeniably the demand is there, and the opportunity exists, to generate significant profit and additional protein for our population from this relatively new player in the red meat game.
The government has committed significant funds and energy to manage pests such as feral pigs, and for that we are grateful - but let's stop waging a war on an animal that is not our enemy.
Rather, let's support an industry that has matured significantly in management and provides an economic return to farmers, communities and the broader supply chain.
