From bees to beef cattle for New England Angus producer

Linda Mantova
By Linda Mantova
February 9 2024 - 7:30am
New England beef producers, Karen and Graham Baker, Glen Innes, with some PTIC heifers in the yards on one of their properties, Burnleigh, where they operate their commercial Angus enterprise. Picture supplied
Graham Baker had a successful beekeeping business for 40 years, but has now returned to his roots on the land.

