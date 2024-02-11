Eight must attend Women's Week events in rural NSW

As Women's Week draws near a number of local business and organisations across NSW will host events to connect and celebrate regional women.
Kicking off from March 4 until March 10, NSW Women's Week aims to unite and empower women.
Events will showcase the remarkable stories and accomplishments of women in regional communities with inspiration guest speakers local to each area.
From sharing a toast to the women in our lives to having a laugh or two over a cup of fresh coffee, there is something for everyone.
If you haven't already snapped up a ticket, here are eight events you should consider adding to your calendar.
Mel Hamilton, Soul Food Depot, and Kate Wade, One More Event, have teamed up to start a conversation with some of the most influential women in the Central West on Friday, March 8.
Event director Kate Wade said the inaugural event aims to illustrate the influence of women and their deserved seat at the table.
"It is a platform for dynamic and influential conversation in celebration of International Women's Day, and will showcase female founders, mothers and leaders from regional and metropolitan settings," she said.
"Traditionally, women from out west would have had to travel to Dubbo, Orange, or even Sydney to attend an event of this calibre, but we are bringing the event to them.
"We hope this will become an annual event that will attract women from right across Western NSW, as it is such a great opportunity to come together to network, collaborate and celebrate.
"A Seat at the Table is an all-inclusive event - open to all genders, entrepreneurs, business leaders, individuals, career professionals, mothers, corporate teams and innovators."
Hosted by Rachel Viant, Dubbo, guest speaker Zoe Marshall, Sydney, will be joined by a panel of regional women including Gimme Store founder Lydia Kirkland, Sydney, photographer Alicia Frail, Dubbo, Mummabe founder Caroline Maxwell, Narromine, and Mann Power founder Emily Mann, Orange.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit One More Event or Soul Food Depot on Facebook or Instagram.
Western Rural Connect, a non-for-profit social organisation, aims to unite, inspire and acknowledge business women in the Central West on Saturday, March 9.
Held at Down The Lane, Dubbo, the event will feature guests speakers Bronnie Taylor MLC and Suncorp Central NSW district manager Jenny Taylor.
Founder of The Catch Up, Grace Ryan, Orange, will also run a business panel with bush designer Kate Banks, Collie, and Dubbo business owners, Rachel Ferdinand and Errin Williamson.
Attendees will be treated to a three course lunch, live music and entertainment as well as a new head shot taken on the day.
Tickets are priced at an early bird rate until February 15 and will close February 29, unless sold out prior.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit Western Rural Connect on Facebook and Instagram.
The Exchange
All are invited to attend an afternoon dedicated to celebrating women who enrich the Dubbo community at the CommBank Local Ladies Lunch, Sunday March 3.
Dubbo Regional Council and The Exchange have partnered to recognise the strength, resilience and accomplishments of local women.
The event aims to acknowledge the remarkable contributions of women in the Dubbo region to inspire and empower others.
Attendees have also been invited to nominate a local woman who they believe deserves to be celebrated at the event.
Prior to celebrating the event at The Old Dubbo Gaol, welcome drinks will kick off at The Exchange Clocktower at 12pm.
To purchase tickets or for more information visit The Exchange or Dubbo Regional Council on Facebook or Instagram.
Women across the Warren area are invited to attend Ellerslie Lane's inaugural International Women's Day Breakfast on Thursday, March 7.
Kicking off at 7am, the event aims to get local women together to share stories over an enjoyable breakfast.
Guest speakers include Warren citizen of the year Frances Evans and Buy From The Bush founder Grace Brennan.
Tickets will include a delicious bacon and egg roll as well as a coffee or juice of choice.
To purchase tickets or for more information visit Ellerslie Lane on Facebook or Instagram.
Burgess Murphy Insurance Group and B&W Rural have teamed up to celebrate International Women's Day by hosting a long lunch on March 16 in Moree.
Held at the Moree Town and Country Club from 1pm, the long lunch will spotlight local female business owners.
They will also be joined by guest speaker entrepreneur and co-founder of Triangl, Erin Deering, who will lead an in-depth conversation around business, personal development, self-care and motivation.
Charity Skincheck Champions will also perform skin checks on all attendees to raise awareness about skin cancer.
To purchase tickets or for more information visit Burgess Murphy Insurance Group on Instagram.
Women from across the Condobolin area are encouraged to attend the International Women's Day High Tea, on Sunday, March 10.
The inclusive event aims to bring women together to celebrate, socialise and network.
Guest speakers include OhhBulldust founder Sam Longmore, Condobolin, Building Empowered Communities founder, Bec Watt, Condobolin, professional MC Lyndsey Douglas and Bethany McGill.
Tickets include two complimentary drinks, grazing on arrival, entertainment and afternoon tea.
For more information visit Central West Farming Systems on Facebook or Instagram
The Rice Growers Association and Murrumbidgee Council have partnered to deliver a Women in Rice networking event on Tuesday, March 5.
The event will include a visit to a local rice farm with a prominent female rice grower as well as a tour of the Coleambally rice feed mill. Lunch with a guest speaker will follow.
For more information visit the Murrumbidgee Council on Facebook.
Women on the land are encouraged to attend the Women in Riverina Forum on Wednesday, March 6.
The event aims to share stories and actions that will empower women as custodians and farmers.
Attendees will participate in discussions, farm walks, academic insights and workshops focused on kick starting a range of programs.
For more information visit Hay Landcare.
