The Land
Home/Markets

Solid prices and biggest ever yarding for Nutrien Classic cattle sale

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated February 7 2024 - 10:38pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Rebecca Nadge

Prices were solid throughout all sections at the Nutrien Classic store sale on Wednesday, with strong buyer support from Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.