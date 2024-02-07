Solid prices and biggest ever yarding for Nutrien Classic cattle sale

Prices were solid throughout all sections at the Nutrien Classic store sale on Wednesday, with strong buyer support from Queensland.
Agents yarded 6620 head at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange, marking the largest number of cattle offered in the annual sale.
Lightweight weaner steers weighing from 150 to 230 kilogram ranged from $800 to $1310 a head, while those from 250kg to 300kg sold from $1310 to $1360.
Heifers in the 150kg to 200kg range sold from $570 to $860. Those from 220kg to 300kg made from $780 to $1100.
Yearling steers from 300kg to 350kg sold from $1080 to $1430, while those from 350kg to 420kg ranged from $1355 to $1540.
Heifers between 300kg and 350kg sold from $1020 to $1210. The 350kg to 450kg heifers made from $1090 to $1450.
Steers at the heavier end from 420kg to 500kg made between $1540 and $1720.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers and cows sold between $1000 and $2125.
Cows with calves ranged from $1475 to $2500.
Tim Hollis, Nutrien Tamworth, said the quality was very high with several feature lines and this was reflected in the prices.
Lotfeeders were active and there was good Queensland support, he said, particularly from areas that had received recent rainfall.
"There was very good buying support from the network and from the south actually as well," he said.
"It was solid all the way through.
"Particularly on our yearling cattle, our 300kg cattle, they can take home and do a job during the winter and turn off before Christmas."
Tom Armytage, trading as Armytage Grazing, Manilla, sold a run of 205 Angus and Angus/Hereford steers.
His combined pen of 54 steers averaging 378kg sold for $1520 or 402c/kg, while another pen of 81, 330kg, sold for $1430 or 433c/kg.
A further 54, 394kg, sold for $1460 or 370c/kg.
Mulligan Stock, Tamworth, sold a line of Angus-cross steers, including 50, 396kg, for $1580 or 398c/kg.
Another 65, 380kg, made $1500 or 394c/kg.
Cobrabald Pastoral, Walcha, sold a pen of 20 European-Union accredited Angus steers at 456kg for $1670 or 366c/kg, along with a further 35, 414kg, for $1500 or 362c/kg.
Koomalah Pastoral Company, Dirranbandi, Qld, offered Angus and Angus-cross steers.
Its pen of 41, 358kg, made $1470 or 410c/kg, another 20, 356kg, made $1470 or 413c/kg, and 46, 331kg, sold for $1370 or 414c/kg.
The operation also sold a pen of 28, 366kg, for $1355 or 370c/kg, a pen of 20, 333kg, for $1320 or 396c/kg, and 20, 327kg, for $1300 or 397c/kg.
TA Fields, Congi Station, Woolbrook, sold 48 steers, 322kg, for $1340 or 416c/kg, another 25, 311kg, for $1350 or 434c/kg, and a pen of 32, 326kg, for $1330 or 408c/kg.
Wirribilla Farms, Walcha, had a run of Angus weaners, with a pen of 45, 210kg, selling for $1070 or 509c/kg, a pen of 51, 185kg, making $995 or 537c/kg, and a further 28, 164kg, for $800 or 487c/kg.
In the heifer run, Cobrabald Pastoral, Walcha, sold 19, 433kg, for $1450 or 334c/kg and 50, 379kg, for $1280 or 337c/kg.
Gindi Pastoral Company, Spring Ridge, offered a run of 200 Booroomooka-blood heifers, with 58, 408kg, making $1530 or 375c/kg.
Another 46 heifers, 383kg, sold for $1455 or 380c/kg, a pen of 20, 385kg, made $1430 or 371c/kg, and a further 47, 364kg, made $1340 or 368c/kg.
New Turee, Woodville, sold 47 heifers, 413kg, for $1370 or 332c/kg, another 12, 428kg, for $1310 or 306c/kg, and 11, 391kg, for $1240 or 317c/kg.
Wirribilla Farms sold 59 heifers, 200kg, for $860 or 430c/kg, and 48 weighing 171kg for $710 or 415c/kg.
Romani Pastoral, Windy Station, Pine Ridge, had a run of Angus, black baldy and Herefords based on Rennylea Angus and Yalgoo Poll Hereford blood.
The first pen of 74 heifers, 446kg, made $1260 or 282c/kg, while 71 at 444kg made $1180 or 265c/kg, and 84 at 405kg made $1110 or 274c/kg.
The PTIC heifers included a run of 56 in calf to DSK heifer bulls offered by J Bowen, Goolhi, which sold for $2125.
A and S Rodstrom, Boggabri, sold 27 Shorthorn cows in calf to a Kansas Angus bull for $2040.
Stockbridge, Armidale, sold 36 cows with calves, which had been rejoined to a Glenavon bull, for $2400 a unit. The operation also sold another 33 first calvers and their offspring for $2400.
VH Enterprises, Arding, sold 26 cows with calves, which were also PTIC to a Bald Blair bull, for $2500.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock, Tamworth.
