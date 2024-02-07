The Land
Home/News

Young Woman state finalists for Zone 5 named

Updated February 7 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gulgong Young Woman Alana Wade and Singleton Young Woman Elinor Bowman have been named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman state finalists for Zone 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.