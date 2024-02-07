The Land
Home/News

How the first 60 lots at the Nutrien Classic have sold

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated February 8 2024 - 11:19am, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spins Sensation, by New Sensation and offered by Erin OToole. Ellangowan, sold for $50,000. Picture by Ben Jaffrey.
Spins Sensation, by New Sensation and offered by Erin OToole. Ellangowan, sold for $50,000. Picture by Ben Jaffrey.

Plenty of private sale negotiations are underway at the 2024 Nutrien Classic in Tamworth, with several of the opening lots failing to meet the reserve in the ring but later selling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.