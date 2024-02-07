How the first 60 lots at the Nutrien Classic have sold

Plenty of private sale negotiations are underway at the 2024 Nutrien Classic in Tamworth, with several of the opening lots failing to meet the reserve in the ring but later selling.
The sale began with a run of five-year-old geldings, and the first to sell was offered by Kurt and Taylor Hobbs, Gallipoli Station, Mount Isa, Qld, with Midnight Style selling for $15,000 to WAK Cattle Co, Taroom, Qld.
Bidding climbed to $35,000 for Hard Currency, offered by Copabella Quarter Horses, Austral Eden, but was passed in the ring when failing to meet its reserve, selling soon after for $40,000 to Malcolm McClymont, Mt Sturgeon, Hughenden, Qld, via negotiation.
Ridden by Mark Buttsworth, the Hard Hat Henry son was out of Yulgilbar Bails Cachet.
Another $40,000 sale was One Stylish Cheetah, by One Stylish Pepto 02, offered by Rob Carn, Winton, Qld. He was purchased by Susan Davidson, Cowra.
A Metallic Cat son, Metallic T Wood, offered by AWH Syndicate, Tara, Qld, was passed in at $35,000 but later sold for $37,500 to D and J Condon Partnership, Greenvale, Qld.
John and Rolanda Swain, Walgett, paid $27,500 for Surbitons Mr Trump, by One Moore Daddy 02.
The gelding was sold privately after also falling short of the reserve. He was offered by On Song Performance Horses, Millers Forest.
Curr Girls later paid $20,000 for McNamara Pasito, by One Stylish Pepto 02 out of a Hazelwood Conman mare. The gelding was offered by Bezuma Pastoral Co, Camooweal, Qld.
The first of the five-year-old mares, Kaypehaich Miss Kalahari, by Hazelwood Conman, did not meet reserve at $45,000.
G Girl Two, offered by KMC Contracting, Alton Downs, Qld, sold for $25,000 to Jane Forest.
Sam and Hallie Knight, Linton, Barraba, offered Peel Vale Reys Corvette, a Docs Spinifex descendent. Bidding reached $40,000 but also did not meet the reserve.
Stylish Allegria, by One Stylish Pepto out of Baroque, was passed in at $60,000. The mare was offered by JK Barnett and RA Roberts, Singleton.
Barnetts Glow, by Heavy Metal 02 and offered by Wayna and Catherine Smith, Quirindi, was initially passed in but later sold for $30,000 to Jack Southern, St George, Qld.
The two-year-old geldings reached $22,000 for Cantaur Park Creed, by One Moore Daddy.
The gelding was offered by Chloe Ward, Harden, and sold to TJ Henry, Warral.
Brett and Joy Pechey, St George, Qld, paid $17,500 for KPH Smashthemtags, another Metallic Cat descendent. The gelding was offered by Koobah Performance Horses, Tamworth.
Playmore Top Cat, by Yaven Spinacat, sold for $16,000. Offered by Playmore Stock Horses, Purlewaugh, the gelding sold to G1M Grazing, Charters Towers, Qld.
Prices jumped for the two-year-old fillies, with the RS Chisum daughter, Tapt Chisum, offered by Chris and Donna Murphy, Piallamore.
She sold for $38,000 to Mac Knudsen, Chinchilla, Qld.
Bidding rose to $50,000 for Spins Sensation, by New Sensation and offered by Erin OToole. Ellangowan.
The buyers were Marathon Horse Stud, Majors Creek, Qld.
Hicacon, by Hazelwood Conman, brought an opening bid of $40,000 and rose to $100,000 but was passed in after failing to meet reserve.
She later sold for $110,000 to Park Avenue Livestock, Tamworth.
The filly was offered by Emerald Park Performance Horses, Breeza.
Nutrien is covering the sale with AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.
The sale has 657 lots catalogued and will continue until Sunday.
