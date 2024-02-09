Armidale's 79th multi-vendor Merino ram sale tops at $16,000

NSW's largest multi-vender Merino ram sale, the 79th Armidale Merino ram show and sale, has continued its tradition of drawing some of the best genetics in the industry, posting an average of $3767 for the 42 rams sold at auction.
With a sale top price of $16,000 for an ultrafine, 13.2-micron ram from Robyn Lette's Conrayn stud at Berridale, 24 of the 66 rams offered (two were withdrawn from the catalogue) was passed in, but five rams soon sold for an average of $3100 within 30 minutes after the auction's completion.
The auction culminated in a two-day show and sale where a poll Merino ram exhibited by the Bocoble stud, Eumungerie, was the supreme exhibit and initially held the top spot when it sold at auction for $15,000.
The buyers of the top-priced ram were Brett and Michael McDonald, Williamsdale, Canberra, who bought the ram to serve within a nucleus providing rams for a flock of about $5000 sheep, Nutrien Ag Solutions' stud stock specialist Brad Wilson said.
"The McDonald family has a long history of breeding superfine wool and focuses on keeping a low micron," Mr Wilson said.
Peter Lette, Conrayn stud, said there'd been plenty of interest in the ram, but the trip to Armidale was its showing debut.
"It's a half-sister, who we called Perfection, was the supreme exhibit at Dubbo and Bendigo in 2022, so we knew we had a good sheep," Mr Lette said. "We were confident it would sell well with the interest shown."
The second top-priced ram was the champion superfine and supreme exhibit, shown by Malcolm and Bec Cox, Bocoble stud, Eumungerie, and bought by Emma and Clive Pearson, Glenbrook stud, Armidale.
The Pearsons had enjoyed showring success the day before the auction, winning the broad ribbon for the pen of three, all sired by the same Bocoble ram.
Mr Pearson said the Glenbrook Merino stud was founded in 1985, but the decision to form a poll stud was made in 2023, and the new ram would be the foundation.
"We really liked the overall size, structure and length of the ram", Mr Pearson said. "It had beautiful, rich crimped wool, and he's going to give us a really strong foundation for our poll stud."
The Picker family's Hillcreston Merino stud, Bigga, sold a 15.3-micron ram to Peter Munsie, Kelvin Grove, Uralla, who will use the ram for breeding sires for his commercial flock of superfine sheep.
Kelvin Grove was the home of the now retired Merino stud prefix, Kelvin Vale, and according to Mr Munsie, is focussed on producing low micron wools, which is sold on contract to Italian processors and spinners, Vitale Barberis Canonico.
Murray Picker said the Armidale show was the ram's first outing, but it had been generating plenty of interest when it was put on display last November.
Mr Picker said he was pleased with the sale and demand from low-micron wools. He said Hillcreston, which also sells wool by contract to Italian processors, but he was delighted with a line of 30 bales of 15.3-micron wool that was auctioned through Sydney earlier this week that averaged $3731 a bale with a top price of 4010 cents a kilogram.
AWN's Northern NSW wool specialist, John Croake, said the sale result was expected.
"The really good rams sold well, and studs bought all the top-priced rams for their flock programs," he said. "But there wasn't quite the commercial demand there on the day."
Westvale stud sold a 14.9-micron ram for $8500 to W and M Gow, Llangothlin, while Egelabra stud, Warren sold a 17.9-micron ram Keary and Co, Danes Fort Merino stud, Crookwell for $6000.
One of the volume buyers was Andrew Sewell, Armidale, with three rams from the Merryville stud team, Boorowa, to $3500, averaging $3166; two rams from the Demondrille team averaging $2500 and one from the Airlie team, Walcha, for $2000.
David Grills Partnership, Armidale, also bought one of the Merryville rams, paying $4000 for one of the passed-in lots, $3500 for a Shalimar Park ram and $3000 for one from the Westvale stud team.
Shalimar Park sold its ultrafine champion ram for $4000 to BR and SM Anderson, Matheson, east of Glen Innes.
Alfoxton stud, Armidale sold a 16.7-micron ram for $4000, which was placed second in the two-tooth ram class, to Ralph Dawson, Armidale, while Bill and Margie Doak, Box Moor, Bundarra, bought a Merryville ram for $3000.
Laraben Poll Merino stud sold a 15.2-micron ram for $4000 to Castlebrook Pastoral Company, Uralla, while the Grathlyn/Lynford stud, Mudgee, sold two rams at $3500 each to the Briarlea stud, Cooma.
Stud averages and clearances
Merryville stud Boorowa offered seven rams, selling three at auction, averaging $3000 and one ram sold after auction at $4000.
Nerstane stud, Woolbrook sold the only ram offered for $2500.
Demondrille stud, Harden offered three rams, selling two at $2500 each.
Alfoxton stud, Armidale offered two rams, and sold one at $4000.
Bocoble stud, Eumungerie offered five rams topping at $15,000, with another selling for $2000. Two more rams sold at $2500 each after the auction.
Grathlyn/Lynford stud, Mudgee, offered six rams, with two selling at auction at $3000 each.
Laraben Poll Merino stud, Botobolar, offered two rams, with the top-priced ram selling at $4000 and the other at $2000.
Hillcreston Merino stud, Bigga offered two rams, one selling at $10,000 and the other at $1750.
Egelabra stud, Warren offered six rams to $6000, while the remaining four averaged $2500. One ram was passed in.
Queenlee Merino stud, Uralla offered one ram, which sold for $4000.
Shalimar Park, Shalimar Park Poll Merino studs, Wollun, offered three rams topping at $4000 and averaging $3333.
Waverley Downs/Waverley Downs Poll Merino stud, Delungra offered two rams, topping at $3500, averaging $2750.
Westvale stud, Wollun offered two rams, topping at $8500 and the other selling for $3000.
Stanley Vale stud, Uralla, offered three rams, with only one ram selling for $1500.
Glenbrook stud, Armidale offered three rams topping at $2000 twice an averaging $1833.
Airlie Merino stud, Walcha offered two rams, selling one, and the other was withdrawn.
Kurrajong Park stud, Delungra offered one ram that was passed in but sold after the auction for $3000.
Conrayn Merino stud, Berridale offered three rams, with one topping at $16,000 and the other two were passed in.
Glenburnie Merino and Poll Merino stud, Walcha offered two rams, with one selling at $2000.
Pomonara Merino stud, Sallys Flat, Mudgee offered three rams, with one selling at $3500 and the other at $2500.
Arakoon Merino and Poll Merino stud, Armidale offered two rams, selling at $6000 and $2000.
Maister's Swamp Merino and Poll Merino stud, Kentucky, offered and sold one ram at $4000.
Hillcreston Park stud, Bigga offered three rams topping at $3500 and the other for $2000.
Hollow Mount Merino and Poll Merino stud, Bigga offered two rams, with one selling for $2000.
