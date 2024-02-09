The Land
Armidale's 79th multi-vendor Merino ram sale tops at $16,000

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 9 2024 - 12:00pm
Peter Lette, Conrayn Merino stud, Berridale with the $16,000 top-priced ram at the Armidale multi-vendor sale. With him representing the buyers, Brett and Michael McDonald, Williamsdale, Canberra, are Nutrien Ag Solutions' Rick Power, Grenfell and Brad Wilson, Dubbo.
Peter Lette, Conrayn Merino stud, Berridale with the $16,000 top-priced ram at the Armidale multi-vendor sale. With him representing the buyers, Brett and Michael McDonald, Williamsdale, Canberra, are Nutrien Ag Solutions' Rick Power, Grenfell and Brad Wilson, Dubbo.

NSW's largest multi-vender Merino ram sale, the 79th Armidale Merino ram show and sale, has continued its tradition of drawing some of the best genetics in the industry, posting an average of $3767 for the 42 rams sold at auction.

