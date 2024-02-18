Australian Organic Conference 2024 - a space for knowledge-sharing and collaboration

This is branded content for Australian Organic Limited
The Australian Organic Conference 2024 will this year culminate by celebrating the products, individuals, brands and businesses that move the industry forward.
The two-day conference based around the theme 'Our Future: Growing Together', will also feature and finish with a bang... the Australian Organic Industry Awards.
Held in Melbourne on Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8, each conference session will be aligned with one of three pillars, namely business growth, the environment, and people and animals.
For business owners, plenary sessions will provide specific and actionable insights on how you can best serve our growing consumer base and create a long-term commercial advantage for your business.
Attendees will hear from a variety of industry experts about certification pathways, the threat of greenwashing, global organic trends, how to upscale a business and many other important topics.
Day one will feature a keynote presentation by powerhouse global business innovator Robyn O'Brien.
A dual US-New Zealand citizen, Ms O'Brien says she's very familiar with the challenges facing a robust, diverse organic sector in Australia and New Zealand, and believes the answer lies in innovators, investors and farmers collaborating to build a smarter food system.
"I think what's important for the conference audience to hear is how fast the market is growing in the US," Ms O'Brien said.
"Eighty per cent of consumers in the US are buying something organic, 75 per cent of all grocery store categories carry something organic, but only one per cent of our supply chain is organic.
"So how do we engage investors in this? What role is the consumer playing? And what role are the retailers and farmers playing? Because it's in collaborating that you actually build something that works for everybody.
"This is about how we responsibly steward these assets and natural resources and leverage 21st century technology in a way that enables us to do things we've never been able to do before. And that's where I think it gets really exciting."
Day one will also include:
The day will conclude with a networking drinks function.
Day two will kick off with an address by President of the National Farmers' Federation, David Jochinke, about Keeping Farmers Farming - A Positive Growth Agenda for Agriculture.
Here in Australia and abroad, farmers are facing policy headwinds by governments which take agriculture for granted. Hear how the NFF is working to ensure farming is valued and promoted by policymakers.
Day two will also include:
An International Women's Day High Tea will give attendees the chance to hear from inspirational women innovators in agriculture.
The Australian Organic Conference 2024 will culminate with the Australian Organic Industry Awards and will be held at Pullman Melbourne on the Park in East Melbourne.
