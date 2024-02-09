Kempsey unjoined heifers spark strong bids during annual breeder sale

Kempsey agents yarded 600 head for its annual breeder sale on Friday with good bids for cows with calves and strong buying for unjoined heifers.
Greg Wallace, Rivergum Angus at Kendall, topped the sale by offering commercial Angus cows with calves for $2300 a unit.
Steve French, Comara, sold Brangus first calf cows to $1880 a unit.
Oakland Park Angus stud at Euroka topped the pregnancy-tested-in-calf category with red-tagged Angus making $1800 a head.
Best unjoined heifers were Charolais from Tony and Sophie Brown, Kinchela, making $1620. These were the last of their cattle after dispersal, and sold to the Youne family, at Greenpoint.
Unjoined yearling Angus heifers sold to $1480 for Simon and Alison Diecke, Kogo Angus, going to an upriver grazier.
Droughtmaster heifers from Glen and Jodie Duff, Riverview Brahman stud, sold to $1260.
The last of the Dungay Park Angus cattle, following their dispersal, included two bulls that sold for $8000.
A host of buyers were in attendance from the mid North Coast, the Northern Tablelands and locally.
The sale was conducted by Kempsey Stock and Land.
