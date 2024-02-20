Heed these cutting remarks | In Fiona's Garden

January to March is a great time to take stem cuttings of evergreen shrubs.
It is always an absolute miracle to me that a woody stem pushed into the ground will grow into a plant, but it rarely fails and my garden is full of plants I've grown from cuttings, special ones from family and friends, others from our garden that I want to increase.
Stem cuttings are easy provided you follow a few basic guidelines.
They must be kept damp but not waterlogged, so I use a mixture half and half coir peat and coarse sand or grit. They don't need nutrition at this stage, encourage them to look for it by making roots.
If possible, take cuttings early in the morning at the coolest time of day and pot them up right away.
Fifteen centimetre cuttings are about right, from this season's growth and preferably with a heel - the bit where the stem joins a bigger stalk - as this contains a high level of growth hormone.
Remove the tip and strip the leaves keeping a couple at the top.
The more youthful the host plant the better, a cutting grown shrub is a clone and starts life at its parent's age.
A seed tray five centimetres deep is useful for a lot of cuttings of one plant.
But you must pot them on the minute shoots and roots appear or they will become hideously root bound, which will almost certainly stunt their development.
Plants are like us and indeed our animals, they need the best start in life you can give them.
A 12cm by 14cm plastic pot takes up to a dozen cuttings and allows plenty of space for roots.
Cover cuttings with a plastic bag and keep in the shade, this is vital.
Fresh cuttings will dry out or scorch in the sun and they also need shelter at night: highland and inland gardeners are only too familiar with sudden plummets of nocturnal temperatures in mid-summer.
I'm now looking round the garden for plants that have finished flowering which I'd like more of.
I started with Philadelphus mexicanus as it isn't seen as often as every day mock orange (P. coronarius) and I want to share it.
Its scent is powerful and unusual, a bit like tuberose.
A big shrub (four by two metres), it survives snow and -5 degrees Celsius in our Central Tablelands garden.
Rock roses (Cistus sp.) are excellent, medium size shrubs for gardeners in Mediterranean-type climates.
My favourites are C. ladanifer with dark green leaves and white flowers with a central, dark blotch, and C. laurifolius with bigger, shinier leaves and white flowers with a yellow centre.
The almost unpronounceable Sarcococca ruscifoilia, a knee-high evergreen from China, is a wonderful edging plant, with glossy green foliage, fragrant white flowers and scarlet berries in winter, what's not to love?
Many medium size, hardy native plants are easy from stem cuttings.
Correa alba has greyish leaves and white flowers.
Crowea exalata flowers on and off all year after rain with pink, starry flowers, and Westringia Jervis Gem has blue-green foliage and pale blue flowers.
Lastly, don't forget the kitchen - few plants are easier or more rewarding from cuttings than sweet bay (Laurus nobilis) and rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis).
Bay grows slowly into a six metre tree with small, cream summer flowers.
You need only two or three leaves to flavour a casserole.
Rosemary is a low shrub to about one metre with pale blue flowers in winter.
Both plants make excellent hedges.
