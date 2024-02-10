Man dies after light plane crashes at farm in Western NSW

A man has died following a light plane crash at a farm in Far West NSW.
Emergency services were called to a farm near Bourke just before 8am on Saturday, February 10 following reports a plane had crashed.
Police arrived to find a crop-dusting aircraft had crashed into a field.
The pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft, a 47-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and is being forensically examined.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
As inquiries into the incident continue, police urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information, to contact Bourke Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.