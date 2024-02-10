The Land
Half century of Versatile tractors in Australia

JB
By Jamie Brown
February 11 2024 - 6:00am
Pat Morgan, Currabubula, with his sons Jeremy and Nathan who grew up on the bench seat of a 1986 model Versatile while their father drove. It recently caught fire and burnt and the thought of its potential loss brings heartache and tears. "That tractor pulled like a hernia," Mr Morgan recalled.
The story of Versatile tractors in Australia has as its backdrop the hard working pioneering spirit of agricultural development.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

