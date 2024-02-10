Faces at the 2024 Bedgerabong Picnic Races

Crowds came from near and far to make the most of the sunshine at the Bedgerabong Picnic Races on Saturday.
The club, which has been running since 1919, holds one meeting a year on irrigated turf.
It began as a local meet on farmland in the area before being moved onto Crown Land 105 years ago.
The six-race program featured the Total Wear Solutions Australia Bedgerabong Picnic Cup, which was won by Tupou, trained by Dubbo-based Clint Lundholm, in a very tight finish.
As well as horse racing, the event also featured some hotly-contested foot races at the end of the day - with kids and adults taking to the turf to prove their speed - along with a band to round off the afternoon.
