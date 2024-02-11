The Land
Further six-figure sales on the final day of the Nutrien Classic

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated February 11 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 3:42pm
Westlake Coronation, by Hazelwood Conman and offered by Parker Investments CQ Pty Ltd, Westwood, Qld, sold to Shanahan Property Trust, Westmeadows, Vic, for $170,000. The mare was presented by Matt Moffat. Picture by Penwood Creations via Nutrien Equine Performance.
There was a strong finish on the final day of the Nutrien Classic sale at Tamworth, with three horses selling for six figures.

