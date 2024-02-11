Further six-figure sales on the final day of the Nutrien Classic

There was a strong finish on the final day of the Nutrien Classic sale at Tamworth, with three horses selling for six figures.
Overall, the four-day sale offered 554 horses, with 479 selling to a top of $180,000 to average $24,976 and gross $11,963,682.
Across the sale, 209 of 241 fillies or mares sold to a top of $180,000 to average $32,273 and gross $6,745,000.
The two-year-olds sold to a top of $110,000 to average $22,309, the three-year-olds topped at $160,000 to average $31,140, and the four year olds sold to the overall top price of $180,000 to average $42,031.
The open age mares sold to a $55,000 top to average $37,500.
In the geldings, 249 of 283 sold to a top of $92,500 to average $17,878 and gross $4,451,682.
The run of two-year-olds sold to a $32,000 top and $14,140 average, the three-year-olds to $58,000 to average $17,418, and the four-year-olds to $92,500 to average $23,653.
Open age geldings sold to a $40,000 top and $22,350 average.
The colts or stallions sold to an $80,000 top to average $36,523 and gross $767,000 from the 21 of 30 lots that sold.
The two-year-old colts had the $80,000 top to average $34,538, while the three-year-olds sold to a $70,000 top and $41,600 average.
The four-year-olds sold to $75,000 to average $50,000 and only one open age stallion sold for $10,000.
The breakdown on the final day was 85 of 111 selling to a $33,635 average and $2,859,000 gross.
A four-year-old mare made the $170,000 top price on the final day, where 48 of 63 mares sold to a $40,479 average.
Westlake Coronation, by Hazelwood Conman and offered by Parker Investments CQ Pty Ltd, Westwood, Qld, sold to Shanahan Property Trust, Westmeadows, Vic.
Two other mares, also aged four, sold for $100,000.
The first, Boonara Rise n Shine, by NRR Cat King Cole, was offered by Boonara Holdings, Tansey, Qld, and sold to M and H Hughes.
The same buyers then purchased Shes a Lil Stylish just a few lots later. She was by One Stylish Pepto and offered by Ross Grazing Company, Nebo, Qld.
The mares on the final day of the sale averaged $40,479 and grossed $1,943,000, with 43 of 63 selling.
Other notable sales on Sunday in the run of four-year-old mares included the Reys Ya Garter daughter, Reysin Acres, who sold for $83,000 to Benalla Stud. She wasw offered by Hugh Miles, Tamworth.
Hazelwood Magic Act, by Allinghams Black Magic and offered by TE and CE Hall, Lightview, Goondiwindi, Qld, was purchased by Thomas Acton for $80,000.
Kiss N Teles, a Metallic Cat descendent, sold for $75,000 to Ponderosa. She was offered by MacCallum Performance Horses, Woolbrook.
Dirranbandi Pastoral paid $66,000 for Adios Pixel, by Wallabah Excel and offered by K and M Jarrett, Timbumburi.
Moms Kit Kat, by Kit Kat Sugar and offered by Foxdale Trust, Dalveen, Qld, sold for $65,000 to Kurrajong Pastoral.
Paul Blake, Thuddungra, offered the EB S Phalaris daugher in Ima Pretty Poco, who sold for $60,000 to Mac Knudsen.
Hacon Family Trading, Mount Isa, Qld, paid $50,000 for Trinity Contmplate, by One Moore Playboy 02 and offered by Warwick and Fiona Lawrence, Rosebrook.
Rare Lil Rose, by Catskills, also sold for $50,000, going to AWH Syndicate. She was offered by JP Equine, Loch Lomond, Qld.
Itchin In The Grass, by EB S Phalaris and offered by Cumberoona Holdings, Cowra, was another $50,000 sale, going to MA and RA Myors.
Sorento One Royal Rose, a One Time Royalty daughter and offered by G and K Paul, Coleambally, sold for $47,500 to Kayla Warrian, Injune, Qld.
Paige Carrigan also paid $47,500 for the Conman descendent Millungeras Ophelia, offered by E and K Action, Julia Creek, Qld.
Andrew Glenn paid $46,000 for Sixmoons Audrey, by Conman and offered by John and Stacey Mitchell, Tooma.
Acres Little Heaven, by Acres Destiny and offered by Tamworth's Richard Bull, sold for $45,000 to LC Cameron.
WEC Industries Pty Ltd also spent $45,00 on another Conman daughter in Barmac Maxine, offered by Barmac Grazing, Uralla.
Ben Tapp and Kylie Barnett Tapp, Springvale, Nemingha, offered the Yaven Metallica daughter Precious Platinum, who sold for $42,500 to Harry Brant Grazing, Nebo, Qld.
Coco Willsallen, Argyle, Thalgarrah, sold Moonlight Fling, by Bonlac Gigolo, for $40,000 to SL and VM Frame.
The final day brought the overall top price for a gelding at the sale, with 35 of 43 lots selling to average $23,314.
Sasha Mylrea, Gogango, Qld, paid the top price of $92,500 for the BC Gigolo son in Halo Springs Romero, offered by Tsidkenu Pty Ltd, Gayndah, Qld.
Blue Lightin, by Light N Lena and offered by Matt Caban Farrier Services Pty Ltd, Scone, sold for $80,00 to Ralco Holdings.
Nutrien Toowoomba, operating for an undisclosed client, paid $65,000 for Paddy the Leprecon, by Conman and offered by Aaron Wheatley, Kaarimba, Vic.
Shooter McGavin, by Six Spins and offered by Sophie Ferling, Kilcoy, Qld, sold for $39,000 to AR Prentice and LM Prentice.
M and L Cole bought Smooth Rumba, by Sorta Smooth, for $35,000. He was offered by Christina Grant, Yarroweyah, Vic.
Rayman, by Kneipps Conray and offered by Shane and Amanda Bennett, Wee Waa, sold for $32,500 to Wellington Cattle Company.
Cashmere John Q, by Nonda Southern Cross and offered by Ella-Rae Seccombe, Toowoomba, Qld, sold for $29,000 to Godwin Cattle Co, Springsure.
Berrimah Livestock paid $25,000 for Parkavenue Reflect N Revolver, by Wallabah Excel and offered by Parkavenue Livestock, Attunga.
Only a handful of four-year-old stallions were offered on the final day, with two of five selling to average $50,000.
Fernside Pastoral Company, Rylstone, paid $75,000 for Conviction, also by Conman, and offered by Richard Bull, Tamworth.
Hill Family Partnership bought the One Stylish Pepto 02 son, Kneipps Talisman, for $25,000. He was offered by Darrin Jones, Mount Perry, Qld.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.