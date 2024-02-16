Make it work without breaking the bank

Why do so many stakeholders in the sheep supply chain have a problem with tag-free pathways for sheep that move from place of birth to over the hooks?
To my knowledge, there is no peer-reviewed evidence these sheep are not traceable using the national vendor declarations that accompany them on that trip.
As they are identified on the chain to ensure we are paid for our sheep, and not a random selection of sheep in the lairage, then traceability is effectively delivered.
If industry service providers could deliver a useable electronic vendor declaration, the sheep could be given an identifier through processing using a cheaper process.
It is suspicious to me we haven't seen data on sheep catcher to see how over-the-hooks consignments performed in that exercise.
I have heard a few bureaucrats confidently claim shared trucks and animals escaping in the lairage would make exemptions unworkable. When challenged, this appears to be speculative rather than based on evidence.
Maybe there is a reason for that lack of transparency and conflating saleyard traceability with direct consignment traceability.
Exemptions for direct consignments will not only slash the overall recurrent cost of effective industry traceability, it will create a driver to de-risk sheep supply chains.
I have confirmation from several of our chief veterinarians that direct consignment is a safer way of discovering value on slaughter sheep, rather than the saleyards.
Physical saleyards are to foot and mouth what a cruise ship is to COVID-19 - a super spreader opportunity. I challenge my veterinary colleagues to join the dots. But also, there is no doubt there are a lot of stakeholders that have a problem with exemptions. Let me speculate why.
If sheep going to a saleyard require a $2 tag and those that went direct to slaughter didn't, it may mean more are sent direct.
If you're selling tags, a saleyard, or are an agent, you probably see exemptions as a threat to your business model.
I have personally briefed a number of politicians on exemptions and the rationale for including them. The pitch has received fairly positive responses.
The group that surprises me is processors saying they won't buy sheep that aren't tagged. As the program is proposed, they probably see some benefit in not having a hybrid system, which I suspect would add costs to the processors, but it is worth a look to give them some comfort.
I would suggest they may have a more careful look at exemptions if the tag costs were on their balance sheet. Stakeholders who are potential beneficiaries of better traceability and are not being asked to pay, tend to champion the gold-plated version.
With plummeting confidence, and soaring costs in sheep, we need a reset to redesign this program so it works, but doesn't break the bank.
