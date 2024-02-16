Lambrook Pastoral's Lillaroi durum wheat awarded top crop in NSW

With a score of 189 points, Lambrook Pastoral Company, Lambrook, Mullaley, took out the top spot in the 2023 AgShows NSW Durum Wheat Competition for the first time with its Lillaroi crop.
Judged by Bill Manning, senior local land service officer Northwest Local Land Service, all crops were scored on yield (20 points per t/ha), trueness to type (15 points), freedom from disease and weeds (15 points), eveness and condition (15 points), and farming practices (15 points).
With an apparent yield of 6.5 tonnes per hectare, Lambrook Pastoral Company farm operations manager James Vince said he was surprised to take home the overall state prize.
"Winning the competition was a team effort, from the owner of the farm William Adams, through to the work in the actual paddock, harvest and of course our agronomist Jim Hunt," he said.
"I can't take all the credit, while yes, logistically I'm on top of it all, William has a beautiful piece of dirt.
"When we looked at our yield and quality, we knew we'd done well, but it was still a surprise to everybody."
The winning 200 hectare Lillaroi crop was planted in red sandy loam and heavy loam clay soil during late June on a short fallow out of canola in 2022 and sorghum prior to that in 2020.
Using a Horsch sprinter planter, the crop was sown at a rate of 65 kilograms a hectare at a depth of 50 millimetres on 250mm row spacing.
Due to sticky soil, Mr Vince has moved away from a disc planter and said the accuracy and performance of the Horsch sprinter was brilliant.
An in-crop herbicide spray was applied as well as 300 kilograms of urea.
Judge Bill Manning said the top three crops in the competition yielded well considering they had April to November rainfall of only 100 millimetres or so.
"It highlights the ability of modern agriculture to grow crops on limited in-crop rain," he said.
"A solid fertiliser regime helped the crop and a high head number per hectare combined with a good grain weight produced Lambrook Pastoral Company as a clear winner," Judge Bill Manning said.
Since 2002, Mr Vince has managed the 10,000 acre cropping operation which sees an annual rotation of canola, sorghum, durum and hard wheat.
Specifically, the winter crop program consists of 500 to 600ha of canola as well as 600 to 700ha of wheat.
Historically durum has been the biggest cereal crop grown at Lambrook with 400 to 500ha planted annually.
However, following the 2018/19 drought, 2020 floods and a drop in export price, Mr Vince is seeking to diversify their wheat variety.
"Since COVID-19 the exporting of durum, the pricing and markets, seem to have evaporated and I'm talking $100 to $150 less a tonne for good quality durum," he said.
"Most of our grain is always exported so we've backed off on the durum a little bit with 200ha planted last year and we'll put about that in again this year.
"I'm trying to get a new variety, but obviously the cost of new seed is quite expensive, so we'll get a couple of tonne, grow it out and have a look."
When it comes to disease, feathertop rhodes grass and milk thistle are Mr Vince's two major problems alongside glyphoaste resistant rye grass and barnyard grass.
While Mr Vince uses a Weed-It optical spot sprayer to combat this, the winning crop was considerably clean.
"We didn't use any of the fungicides that we normally use for fusarium crown rot because it was so dry we didn't need to," he said.
"Until the beginning of October we had approximately 250mm of rain, and in May we had zero rain.
"At the end of the year we had 450mm of rain which is still a good 150mm less than our average."
Each year Mr Vince targets a yield of 6t/ha.
"Overall we do really well, this is the second time we've achieved a place in the AgShow competition, having won third place in 2017," he said. "However I was a little disappointed in the protein of last year's crop as we're normally DR1 or DR2, but due to the way the rain fell we were more DR2 or DR3.
"We had enough rain to incorporate the urea into the ground so we didn't lose it in the atmosphere, but it wasn't enough to wash it into the roots. Durum is getting expensive to grow, to get the good money you've got to be in DR1 or DR2 and to do that you've got to be at 13 per cent protein."
Mr Vince has planted 480ha of Pioneer A14 sorghum during mid October at a depth of 40 to 50mm with 40 inch row spacing.
With an in-crop rain of over 150mm Mr Vince said he would be happy if it achieves a yield of 5t/ha.
"Prior to new years we had a little bit higher rain than normal but January through to now, it is on par with what we normally expect."
