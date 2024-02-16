The Land
Home/Cropping

Lambrook Pastoral's Lillaroi durum wheat awarded top crop in NSW

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
February 16 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lambrook Pastoral Company farm operations manager James Vince, Lambrook, Mullaley, inspects a Pioneer A14 sorghum crop. Picture by Elka Devney
Lambrook Pastoral Company farm operations manager James Vince, Lambrook, Mullaley, inspects a Pioneer A14 sorghum crop. Picture by Elka Devney

With a score of 189 points, Lambrook Pastoral Company, Lambrook, Mullaley, took out the top spot in the 2023 AgShows NSW Durum Wheat Competition for the first time with its Lillaroi crop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.