Dive into the spirit of Nashville

Get set to be transported straight to Nashville, Tennessee, for one hell of a honky tonk weekend of American country hits.
The pavilion at Orange Showground will turn into an authentic American barn, complete with vibrant neon signs, a mechanical bull, hay bales, and spirited line dancing for A Night in Nashville on March 1-2.
"Dress up, embrace the theme, and be ready for an unforgettable weekend that celebrates the heart and soul of American country music," event founder Tim Mortimer said.
A Night in Nashville was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Tim's travel business was hit hard, like many others in the industry.
"During the 2021 lockdown, I decided to commit to doing something significant," he said.
"It wasn't just about our business; it was about the community and the local artists suffering, too.
"Together with my staff, we brainstormed and realised that we all needed a way to come back together.
"That's when the idea struck us - why not bring live music to Orange and create an event reminiscent of 'Music City'? And that's how "A Night in Nashville" came to life.
"It was more than just an event; it was a way to reunite and a chance to support the artists who had been through so much during the pandemic."
Tim believes there's a significant need for more frequent music events to support country towns and the music industry.
"The annual events are not just entertainment; they contribute to the lifeblood of our country towns," he said.
"They bring a burst of enthusiasm among locals and attract visitors, thereby boosting the local economy.
"When visitors come, they spend in our local businesses, from charming country cafes and restaurants to unique retail stores, providing a much-needed financial injection.
"This is particularly crucial for small businesses, helping them not only survive but also to contribute positively to the community."
In 2023, almost 50 per cent of attendees to A Night in Nashville came from outside the local postcode, which Tim described as a "remarkable achievement".
The show will feature 10 renowned artists and their bands belting out familiar hits, including Max Jackson, who recently took out a Golden Guitar for Best New Talent at the Toyota Country Music Festival at Tamworth.
Raised on country music, Coonamble-born Max Jackson released her first album, Life Of The Party, in March 2020, and in 2022, she took out Australia's biggest country music competition, Toyota Star Maker.
She embraced every opportunity, travelling far and wide to perform at shows and festivals wherever they would have her as the Star Maker winner, including a trip to Nashville to showcase her music on the world stage at CMA Fest.
"I cannot wait to play A Night In Nashville," Max said.
"I've heard how fun this event has been in past years; that's why I wanted to be a part of it, and that's what we will be bringing: the fun."
The crowd will get a custom set Max has never played anywhere else when she brings her high-energy performance to Orange on Friday night, March 1.
"It will be jam-packed with my most popular releases from the past couple of years and my favourite Nashville party songs," she said.
"I've been going to Nashville for about six years now, so I know exactly how electric and fun Nashville shows are."
Max has been inspired by a diverse mix of country music artists, including Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, and Brothers Osbourne.
"I love artists who have a lot to say and know how to have a lot of fun on stage," she said.
Max understands how exciting an event like A Night In Nashville is for regional and rural areas.
"I love meeting people as passionate about country music as I am," she said.
"I don't think you can get that same passion without growing up country, so a country lovin' crowd in a country town is where it's at for me."
