Discover the unique offerings of Kinross Wolaroi during their upcoming open day

Kinross Wolaroi School is proving to be one of Australia's largest co-educational boarding schools. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Kinross Wolaroi School



Embrace a modern approach to education with Kinross Wolaroi School, where innovation meets tradition.

With a vibrant community of 1100 students spanning from Pre-Kindergarten to Year 12, including 320 boarders, they are proving to be one of Australia's largest co-educational boarding schools.

Opting for regional boarding at Kinross Wolaroi in Orange is increasingly becoming the choice for parents seeking to keep their children rooted in home and family connections, while providing an education enriched with academic challenges and diverse co-curricular opportunities.

Discover the unique offerings of Kinross Wolaroi School at their Open Day on Friday, March 22 from 9am to 2.45pm, and join in for a tour and learn firsthand from existing students about their enriching experiences.

Tour the expansive grounds and facilities and enjoy information sessions about Junior School (Pre-K to 6), Senior School and Boarding (Years 7 to 12).

Principal Dr Andrew Parry, pictured, says the school intentionally designs its curriculum to nurture the development of the whole individual. Picture supplied

Principal Dr Andrew Parry says at Kinross Wolaroi, your child will have the opportunity to learn in a first class and engaging learning environment that will prepare them with the necessary academic and personal skills to succeed in the 21st century.



"We place great importance on academic ambition and aim to motivate every student to achieve their full potential," Dr Parry said.



"Our approach to education goes beyond just academics and includes social, cultural, physical, and spiritual aspects.



"We intentionally design our curriculum to nurture the development of the whole individual within a supportive and family-oriented environment."

Dr Parry says he firmly believes that the enjoyment of learning and the wellbeing of the students are paramount.



"Our students learn to think independently and develop a sense of independence that will be valuable in a world that is constantly evolving," he said

"Your children will face many challenges, choices and opportunities at Kinross Wolaroi, these experiences will help them grow and explore their talents and passions in life."



Dr Parry says your child will have a wonderful experience at Kinross Wolaroi, where they can be part of a vibrant and inclusive community that offers a grounded culture and strong sense of belonging.



Kinross Wolaroi School's co-curricular programs are rich and enticing. Picture supplied

Boarding starts from Year 7, constituting 40 per cent of the senior school population, with separate campuses for boys and girls.

Parents are welcome to visit during term time, enabling families to spend quality time together, while their children benefit from a strong academic program on a regional campus.

In addition to the extensively refurbished boarding accommodation, their extensive facilities are spread across 100-acre campus, featuring an indoor, eight-lane, heated swimming pool, two fully equipped Recreation Centres, seven playing fields, modern auditorium, an exclusive on-water rowing training facility, boat shed, and two on-site agricultural plats plus 1200 acres of farming land.

Kinross Wolaroi School's co-curricular programs are rich and enticing, incorporating activities ranging from music, drama, and sports to community service and outdoor adventures.

From debating and cadets to the Duke of Edinburgh Award, musical ensembles, private music tuition, and annual school productions, they cater diverse interests and passions.

In addition to the traditional sports line-up, they also boast thriving swimming, rowing, and triathlon programs.

For more information about the Open Day and to book a tour, click HERE.

Call their Admissions Team on 02 6392 0300 for more information about choosing Kinross Wolaroi School for your child's education.