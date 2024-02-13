Majority of goats sold in Dubbo will head south

Doe goats made up the bulk of the yarding at the Dubbo goat sale on Tuesday where a total of 1966 head were yarded.
The sale attracted buyers from Griffith, Goulburn, Binnaway, Merriwa, Premer, Sydney and the local area.
Oslen Agencies auctioneer Cleve Oslen said the sale was fairly firm on recent sales.
"The condition of the goats were good and they were of good quality too but of course the prices are very very depressed," he said.
"The markets are well down, some goats came to $1/kg but there were some others making $2/kg to $5/kg.
"Restockers were present, buying young goats that they'll look to grow out and resell or process."
Australian Bush Goat billies sold to $68 a head while bucks made $20 to $48. Does attracted bids from $7 to $38 and kids made $10 to $18. Nannies sold to $28 and wethers made $19 to $100.
Boer billies sold to $380 while bucks attracted bids from $24 to $90. Does sold to $60 while nannies made $48 to $64. Nannies sold to $56 and wethers made $68 to $134.
In the Boer-cross, billies made $58 while does sold to $56. Kids attracted bids from $24 to $29 while nannies made $60. Wethers sold to $80.
Kalahari Red bucks topped the market with bids from $70 to $550. A pen of 10 does sold for $40 a unit while kids sold to $44. A single whether made $300.
Ella and Audrey Packham, Narromine, sold a Kalahari Red wether, 120 kilograms, for $300.
The same vendor also sold two Kalahari Red bucks, July/August 2022 drop, with Bunnaloo Black and Youlden Valley blood for $550 and $480.
Buyer David Nolan, Premer, bought a pen of 27 Boer kids for $62.
"We'll fatten them up, double their weight then sell them around October," Mr Nolan said.
A pen of 103 Australian Bush Goat billies sold for $60.
Colin Bates, Kingslyn, Merriwa, sold a pen of 10 Australian Bush Goat bucks for $22.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
