Drought resilience plan for Upper Hunter must involve pasture management

By Jamie Brown
February 14 2024 - 11:00am
Preparing for future drought is part of a resilience plan for the Upper Hunter region. File photo.
The Upper Hunter was one of the earliest districts in NSW to fall into drought in 2023 and is not out of it yet.

