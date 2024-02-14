Drought resilience plan for Upper Hunter must involve pasture management

The Upper Hunter was one of the earliest districts in NSW to fall into drought in 2023 and is not out of it yet.
According to Scone based Consulting Agronomist, Ross Watson, who has more than 40 years' experience in this region, 2023 was among the driest 10 per cent of years in more than 140 years of rainfall records.
"Most of the district only received 300-400 mm last year," Mr Watson said.
"Anytime this district gets 450mm or less we are in serious drought mode. This district will experience these drought conditions in 25 per cent of years.
"Some 35 out of the last 145 years were less than 450mm rainfall, so it is nothing new. Droughts are a regular and expected climate event, they always have been and always will be.
"We need to manage our farm resources and pastures to consider this fact."
There is pasture growth in the Upper Hunter, due to good rain in November and December but a lack of consistent summer rainfall, with little to no runoff into dry farm dams and creek systems, makes the Upper Hunter very vulnerable to more drought like conditions unless substantial rainfall is received in the coming weeks, Mr Watson said.
According to the NSW DPI's combined drought indicator Upper Hunter parishes that have remained in the severe category with plant growth, rainfall and soil moisture at or below a reading of four out of 100. The maps use every day data going back 12 months, which included some of the driest on record before rains returned.
"But most graziers in this part of the world are very experienced and generally well prepared for drought," Mr Watson said.
"They know what to do and when. They understand that this is part of our climate.
"Droughts cause substantial personal stress and economic hardship for all farm operations and they remain branded into our memory.
Mr Watson is advising producers to develop pasture systems that are well recognised for their drought tolerance and capable of responding well to variable rainfall conditions.
"Well managed sub tropical grasses, native pastures and other deep rooted perennial grasses are essential in this environment," he said.
"Improving soil fertility is a critical requirement to ensure pastures can efficiently convert any rainfall events, in both low and high rainfall years, into growth.
"Unfertilised pastures fail to respond to rainfall and keep producers in a drought mode. Low soil fertility is the number one pasture issue, constraining pasture production.
To respond to the potential for increased low rainfall events three local councils in the Upper Hunter applied for and received $450,000 from the Regional Drought Resilience Planning Program, jointly funded by the federal and state governments under the Future Drought Fund.
This will see Singleton, Muswellbrook and Upper Hunter Shire councils work together with their communities to develop and start to deliver the plan, which intends to present historical and predicted impact of drought, that will include a list of "actions and pathways to drought resilience".
The new drought resilience plan is expected "deliver an integrated, evidence-based strategy to build resilience, mitigate and adapt to future drought impacts across the region".
A draft plan will be provided to the CSIRO for independent review before being published on the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry website.
Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the expanded program in NSW aimed to help agricultural communities forward-plan to prepare for inevitable periods of reduced rainfall.
"This acknowledges each region in NSW is different and requires a tailor-made approach to drought preparedness to be truly effective," she said. "Having community-led regional drought resilience plans will help set them up for success."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.