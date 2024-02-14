Return clients buy top-priced bull in Glenellerslie's 50th year

Bulls sold to a top of $12,000 at the 31st annual sale for Glenellerslie Hereford and Poll Hereford studs, Adelong, on Tuesday.
The top-priced bull, Glenellerslie Winks, was bought by return clients Peter Forrest and his father Laurie, Tintaldra, Victoria.
The son of Kymarney Blackhawk P004 had a scrotal measurement of 39 centimetres, a frame score of 7.26 and weighed 806 kilograms.
His new new owners were drawn to his overall balance and physical appeal.
"He is a lovely all-round package," Mr Forrest said.
"He has tremendous depth and length, with a lovely soft coat and terrific hindquarter."
The bull's Breedplan measurements included +4.4 birthweight, +17 milk, +93 600-day growth and +85 mature cow weight.
His estimated breeding values indicated +60 carcase weight, +3.7 eye muscle area, -0.1 rib fat, +0.3 rump fat, and -0.1 intramuscular fat.
The Forrests join 200 Hereford females in a self-replacing herd, and grow the steers out to heavy bullocks on grass.
Other sales included Glenellerslie Warlord, bought through AuctionsPlus by ER and TJ Glass, Dartmouth, Vic, for $9500, Glenellerslie Waypoint booked to Nutrien, Victoria, for undisclosed buyer for $9000 and Glenellerslie Woodbridge bought by return client GJ O'Brien, Merrijig, Vic, for $7500.
Reflecting on years passed, 50 in fact, Ross Smith noted the value his family place on client relationships as he opened the sale.
"I want you all to know how grateful we are of your support in driving our passion and keeping us doing what we love, breeding stud cattle for the last 50 years," he said.
The landmark year might have registered a very good sale for the Smith family.
But it was not to be, when studmaster Ross Smith was underwhelmed by the result.
"We had new clients, but it was unfortunate that many of our regular clients didn't need bulls this time around," Mr Smith said.
Operating under the Helmsman auction system, the Smith family offered 40 bulls for sale, which reached a top price of $12,000 while 16 sold for a $6531 average.
The sale was settled by Elders, Tumut, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.