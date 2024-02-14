The Land
Return clients buy top-priced bull in Glenellerslie's 50th year

By Stephen Burns
Top priced bull Glenellerslie Winks (H) - Ryan Bajada, Elders stud stock, Blake Smith, Glenellerslie, Adelong, and buyers Peter and Laurie Forrest, Tintaldra, Victoria.
Top priced bull Glenellerslie Winks (H) - Ryan Bajada, Elders stud stock, Blake Smith, Glenellerslie, Adelong, and buyers Peter and Laurie Forrest, Tintaldra, Victoria.

Bulls sold to a top of $12,000 at the 31st annual sale for Glenellerslie Hereford and Poll Hereford studs, Adelong, on Tuesday.

