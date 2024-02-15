Guide to stop price gouging released

Supermarkets are still under the media microscope, and rightly so, but it seems it's business as usual with high prices at the checkout and predictably low prices for the farmers.
Indeed, suppliers to one major supermarket chain have reportedly been told to expect "price reduction requests" of up to 14 per cent for their produce as part of a campaign to reflect calming inflation and cost of living pressures.
The news comes just five days after former ACCC chief Allan Fels released a damning report on price gouging behaviour in the sector, and less than a week since the same supermarket chain admitted it received no less than 3804 requests from suppliers to increase prices in the last financial year alone.
With three separate reviews still pending, there is no doubt the Fels report is just the beginning of long overdue government scrutiny into the supermarket sector.
Yet no amount of public pressure has, to date, managed to truly deliver the meaningful competition reform needed to fairly support the farming businesses that grow every family's food.
Since 2021, Australia's major supermarkets have managed to maintain profit margins that are 50 per cent greater than those reported by their British counterparts during the same period.
Smaller chains such as Bi-Lo, Jewels and Franklins historically made a real effort to drive new competition in Australia's supermarket sector, but these smaller forces were ultimately crushed in the face of the market power - and suspected abuse of market power - that had been wielded by the mega players for too long.
The way forward then must be action, not words, to guarantee better behaviour.
A mandatory Food and Grocery Code and the ability to apply pecuniary penalties when it is breached - as well as genuinely independent dispute resolution processes for suppliers - are just the start of what must be implemented for a fairer future for both farmers and consumers.
Undoubtedly, the sector will not change until we change the system that enables it.
