Summer sunflower production forces farmers to "look outside the box"

An opportunity to sow summer sunflowers on Boola at Tulloona, north of Moree, came on the back of landscape-changing rain events before sowing at New Year.
With the crop now ready to flower there is producer optimism looking towards harvest.
Yet the job continues to test proven techniques for the Eulenstein family and forces their view to look "outside the box".
Previous growing years have been tough, with "love-job" crops forcing their hand to more closely examine key performance indexes.
In 2022 there was flooding rain in October that prevented paddock access for a summer plant with too little moisture in the back half of the growing season.
Leading into 2024 conditions again looked grim, with dry soil moisture profiles persisting into November. Cracks in the self-mulching black clay soils were large enough to lose tools.
"If you dropped a fifteen inch spanner down one of them you'd never see it again," said Mr Eulenstein, who farms with his wife Michelle.
The couple took over from Phill's parents in 2020. Now the next generation family enterprise is called Dragonfly Agriculture and includes neighbouring farms Kincora and Maxwellton.
Leading up to this summer season Boola had 175mm in January which averaged out to 43mm every seven days for the months on top of 250mm for November and December.
Those cracks in the ground have fully closed-in.
"It's nature's version of a deep rip," Mr Eulenstein said.
In spite of the turn-around, ensuring good soil to seed contact proved a challenge and required some tinkering with the closing wheel arrangement to get things right.
"We haven't farmed in these conditions for a while and it took a bit of time to get the appropriate set-up for the wet soil," said Mr Eulenstein.
This was the second year we used our new summer planter with precision sowing equipment.
"Before that we used to mess around with tynes and discs and I now wonder how we ever got a crop up.
"Summer sowing is very different to winter. You can have a lot of fails in summer cropping and precision planting is necessary. Particularly for sunflowers, we needed to get correct spacing."
Even so, the constant refinement towards better production continues to niggle in the quest for best practice.
"We pull a heavy row unit and it can be hard to know whether to carry more weight or to push it down. After this year we are considering investing in technology that can help with that," said Mr Eulenstein.
The forecast looks promising for the remainder of summer.
"We don't wait for the crop to entirely brown off before harvesting," said Mr Eulenstein. "We pluck the heads before that. If you wait too long the pith within the stalk turns to flour and the pith and stalk smash-up too much, making it difficult to get a good sample.
"Harvesting sunflowers is a very gentle process. If you touch the flower heads seeds will fall out. We install sunflower trays on the header front to catch falling seed. You've got to be gentle. They're on par with chickpeas.
"Most of the seed is thrashed out of the flower head before it reaches the rotor."
Selling the sunflower seed will also be a slow process if the enterprise hopes to achieve best returns, in the order of $1400 a tonne in some years.
Stock feed and bird seed is the primary market for the Aussie Gold 62 variety.
As oil-rich sunflowers are included only as a small portion of rations, especially for horses, the demand for this product fluctuates rapidly.
"On-farm storage is critical in giving you options," said Michelle Eulenstein.
"It's important to be your own broker in this market. We have good relations with Toowoomba buyers but we like to run our own show a bit. It's much more nimble. You just have to be patient and wait for the right price."
Mrs Eulenstein said it was important that as a farmer she knew the numbers.
"We need to be as efficient as we can with the inputs," she said. "We soil test before planting. We know we have to allow for inputs but first we do a budget bench mark. Before a crop fails we need to know where to pull up. It helps you sleep at night.
"What we learned from Phill's parents is that you need to manage for the dry times and be smart with your money so you can have some flexibility when the weather breaks."
Part of that flexibility is thinking outside the box when it comes to long-term weather forecasts.
Calendar planting is no longer an option in modern production, while closer attention to weather patterns helps decide when to sow
"You need to watch what is happening and not just do what you've always done," said Mrs Eulenstein.
As a member of the Farm Owners Academy, Dragonfly Agriculture participates in annual benchmarking for key performance indicators that help the enterprise analyse operating costs, and highlight aspects such as machinery ownership ratios, labour costs and equity.
"Having these numbers at our fingertips and having a long term plan of what we want to achieve enables us to be flexible and cease opportunities quickly" she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.