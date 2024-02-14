The Land
Gloucester special feature cows top at $2750, heifers top at $2050

Simon Chamberlain
February 14 2024 - 1:30pm
Scott Dalzell, Bullengarra, sold 10 cows with calves for $2750 a unit at the Gloucester female sale last Friday. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.
PTIC heifers top 2050 with strong demand

Cows sold to a top of $2750 a head and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers made $2050 at the Gooch Agencies special female sale at Gloucester last Friday.

