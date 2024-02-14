Gloucester special feature cows top at $2750, heifers top at $2050

Cows sold to a top of $2750 a head and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers made $2050 at the Gooch Agencies special female sale at Gloucester last Friday.
Overall, 733 cows with calves sold from $400 to the sale top, averaging $1626, while 93 cows ranged in price from $600 to $2000, averaging $1258. In the heifer section of the sale, 657 ranged in price from $150 to 2050, averaging $1071.
Principal of the selling agents, James Gooch said the result was a pleasing one for the vendors.
"The cow and calf job was solid right through," Mr Gooch said. "Some of the older cow/calf units sold for $50 to $100 better than expected.
"The lead of the PTIC heifers was very strong, and the top end of the unjoined heifers went well.
"It was the quality that sold, but some of the plainer, lighter heifers were back a bit. There was something for everyone."
Buyers came from the Upper Hunter, Tamworth, Armidale, the Mid North Coast and local areas.
The first pen of the day was offered by Scott Dalzell, Ballengarra, with 10 Angus cows and Angus-cross calves, making the sale top of $2750. Mr Dalzell offered mostly PTIC heifers in an offering of about 170 head that had been joined to Knowla, Curracabark and Skibo bulls.
Mr Gooch said PTIC heifers offered by Mr Dalzell sold to $2000 with strong demand.
Also offering PTIC heifers was Allan Andrews, Faulkland via Gloucester, who works with his father Dal.
Dal (Dallas) Andrews said his son works in the mining industry, so buying weaner heifers and then carrying them through to sell as PTIC, grown-out heifers, was working well. Two pens totalling 25 head sold for $2000, while a pen of nine made $1850 and another pen of eight made $1550. The heifers were tested as red tag in calf to Knowla bulls.
Ian and Kathy Sansom, Cherryvale, Gloucester, offered 104 Murray Grey females with a pen of cows and calves, making $1725. Six heifers made $1225 while another pen of 10 heifers made $1600.
Allan and Diane Shultz, Cobark, sold 12 Angus cows with their first calves for $2000 to Hutcherson Properties of Topi Topi, while Mark and Wendy Vaile, Harrington sold 18 Angus heifers, aged 16 months, for $1325 to Ray White Armidale
Rachel Rapson, Vacy sold a pen of seven Angus heifers, PTIC, for $2050 to Oliver and Karen Brown of Monkerai, while NE and JB Bignell and Sons, Rawdon Vale sold a pen of Red Angus heifers, PTIC, for $1725 to D and O Ward, Mooreland.
Steve and Maree McSwan, Barrington, sold a pen of seven Angus cows with calves for $1975, while A and C Luscombe, Waukivory Road, Gloucester, sold 24 cows with calves with prices ranging between $1625 and $1750.
Norm Carter, Gloucester, sold a pen of 19 cow/calf pairs for $1300, while Coonawarra Cattle Company, Palm Grove, sold a pen of 14 pairs for $1450 and another pen of six, same description, for $1350.
T and J Murray, Burrell Creek, sold four cows with calves for $1400.
