The Land
'Best use of this land': Environmental figure offers strong defence of solar farm project

MW
By Matt Watson
February 14 2024 - 4:00pm
A solar panel (file picture); a site outline of the proposed Glanmire Solar Farm that is provided on the project's website (picture from Google Earth); and Dr Jim Blackwood (file picture).
AS the green light is given for a solar farm to be built on farmland on Bathurst's outskirts, a member of a local environmental group has reminded the city that agricultural properties have been lost to housing estates in the past.

