Historic grazing, cropping property on the Murrumbidgee River |Video

Dowan Hill is an historic grazing and cropping property covering 1184 hectares (2925 acres) along the Murrumbidgee River, 15 drive minutes from Murrumbateman.
Offered for only the second time since it was settled in the 1840s, Dowan Hill is one of the oldest properties in the NSW Southern Tablelands region.
The property's gently undulating landscape is predominantly granite-based, adorned with an pictureque scattering of white and yellow box trees.
Water is supplied from a 2km of river frontage, two creeks, and a licensed bore.
Eleven of the 40 paddocks are dedicated to hay making and silage.
Dowan Hill has been destocked and is described as carrying an excellent body of feed.
The five-bedroom homestead is complemented by excellent shedding, a five stand shearing shed, shearer's quarters, and substantial sheep and cattle yards.
Marketing agent David Medina, NSW Sothebys International Realty, said Dowan Hill offered size and scale in a prime location, conveniently situated 30 minutes from Yass and 50 minutes from Canberra.
Dowan Hill will be auctioned in Sydney on March 11.
Contact David Medina, 0419 772 233, NSW Sothebys International Realty.
