The Land
Historic grazing, cropping property on the Murrumbidgee River |Video

February 15 2024 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate

Dowan Hill is an historic grazing and cropping property covering 1184 hectares (2925 acres) along the Murrumbidgee River, 15 drive minutes from Murrumbateman.

