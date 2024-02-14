Return buyers underpin success at Annalara White and Ultra White Dorper sale

Buyers from Hillston to Goodooga and the heart of Central Queensland sought good styled rams with well balanced figures at the 18th annual Annalara White and Ultra White Dorper sale, held on property, near Dubbo.
Annalara sold 54 of 69 White Dorper rams to a top-price of $4500, three times, to average $2384.
Of the 16 Ultra White Dorper rams offered, nine sold to a top-price of $2500 to average $1888.
The first of the three White Dorper sale toppers, Annalara 220131, was purchased by Tom McCumstie, TJ Pastoral, Red Plain, Goodooga, for $4500.
Son of AM201521, the May 2022 drop ram had an Australian Sheep Breeding Value (ASBVs) of +7.18 for weaning weight, +10.62 for post weaning weight (PWWT), +3.21 carcase weight (CWT), +1.72 for carcase eye muscle depth (CEMD) and +135.87 for maternal carcase production.
The above figures placed the twin-born ram in the top 50 per cent of the breed.
Mr McCumstie runs a couple thousand head of White Dorpers and has purchased from Annalara for over a decade.
When selecting the top-priced ram Mr McCumstie said he seeked eveness, natural looks and plenty of growth.
"I looked at the figures, but at the end of the day they've got to look right too and the figures are just a bonus," he said.
"They have a good style of rams here (at Annalara) that just keep producing.
"The rams will go back home into the flock to keep making it better."
Mr McCumstie also purchased Annalara 220105 for $4000 and Annalara 220168 for $3000.
Lorroi and Justin Kirkby, Amarula Dorpers, Gravesend, purchased the second White Dorper sale topper, Annalara 220007, for $4500.
Son of AM201521, the April 2022 drop ram had an ASBV of +1.19 for carcase fat depth, placing him in the top 20pc of the breed.
The ram also placed in the top 50pc of the breed for a PWWT of +10.91, CWT of +3.44 and CEMD of +1.65.
Emma and Ben Laird, Mount View, Hillston, purchased the final $4500 top-priced White Dorper, Annalara 220028, along with a draft of 22 other rams.
Sired by AM201521, Annalara 220028 had an ASBV of +2.8 for CEMD placing the ram in the top 5pc of the breed.
The April 2022 drop ram also placed in the top 20pc of the breed for a post weaning eye muscle depth of +2.23.
Annalara 220028 recorded a PWWT of +10.84, post weaning fat depth depth of +0.33, CWT of +3.69, CFAT of +1.78 and MCP of +139.98, placing him in the top 50pc of the breed.
The Laird family run a self-replacing Dorper operation with 8000 to 9000 ewes and have purchased from Annalara since the inaugural sale in 2006.
"They're reliable rams that just keep getting better, but they also suit our country," Mr Laird said.
"The top ram had really good fat and eye muscle figures, but Steve also said it was one of the better ones.
"I'm trying to get good eye muscle...obviously as a meat sheep the better the eye muscle as proportioned to their weight, that is what I'm really chasing because we've got the bodies pretty well right.
The total draft of 23 rams purchased by Mr and Mrs Laird averaged $2315.
Queensland buyers JE and HM Bryant, Mungallala, purchased six rams to a top-price of $3000, twice, to average $2333.
In the Ultra Whites, BW and R Hurley, Kalabra, Condobolin, purchased the top-priced ram, Annalara UW220095 for $2500.
Son of UW197081, the April drop ram had an ASBV of +0.54 for PFAT, placing him in the top 20pc of the breed.
The ram also placed in the top 50pc of the breed for a CFAT of 0.72.
Alongside Annalara UW220095, the Hurley's also purchased two other rams to average $2000.
HW Colless Partnership, Condobolin, also purchased three Ultra White rams for $2000 each.
Annalara stud principal Jack Cresswell said he was pleased with the sale result
"What sold, sold well and we had a lot of return clients, however 10pc would have been new buyers," he said.
The sale was conducted by Elders, Dubbo, with Martin Simmons as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.