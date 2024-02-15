Repeat buyers pivotal at West Wyalong annual sheep sale

Scanned-in-lamb Merino ewes made up the bulk of the yarding at the annual West Wyalong February sheep sale on Wednesday with more than 8000 head penned.
Quade Moncrieff Livestock and Property agent Lucy Payne said the sale was softer compared to the previous year with supply and demand the obvious factor.
"The presentation of the yarding was a credit to the vendors and testimony to this was the amount of repeat buyers in attendance that know that quality and constitution of the local stock," she said.
"Older ewes found the going a bit tougher with Fletcher International keeping a floor in the market, although the big majority were sold for breeding ewes going to predominately repeat buyers.
"Buyers travelled from Griffith, Narrandera, Termora, Condobolin, Young, Cootamundra, and Lake Cargelligo with volume buyers operating out of Wagga and Forbes."
Not-station-mated (NSM) Merino young ewes sold from $88 to $246, while older NSM Merino ewes ranged from $94 to $128.
One pen of 220 station-mated Merino ewes were offered, and they sold for $106.
Young SIL Merino ewes sold from $112 to top the sale at $268, while older SIL Merino ewes ranged from $86 to $162.
First-cross SIL ewes attracted bids from $132 to $248.
Merino ewes sold from $90 to $190, while first-cross ewes sold from $130 to $160.
A single pen of 125 first-cross July/September 2023-drop store wether lambs sold for $104.
Jillet Farming, Tallimba, sold a pen of 236 June/July 2022-drop SIL Merino ewes, January shorn, Kerin Poll Merino blood, for $268.
The sale topping pen was bought by Bill Green, Temora, who purchased the vendor's same ewes last year.
Wondah Pastoral Company, Ungaire, sold 86 June/July 2022-drop Border Leicester/Merino ewes, Yarrawonga and Retallack blood for $248.
The same vendor also sold 130 June/July 2022-drop Border Leicester/Merino ewes, Mt Willandry and Cadell blood, for $234.
Kevin Bruest, Betric, bought 96 August/September 2022-drop NSM Merino ewes, June shorn, Austral Eden-blood, for $246, sold by Andrew and Catherine Koop, Girral.
Forsyth Pastoral Company, West Wyalong, sold 68 August/September 2021-drop Merino ewes, July shorn, for $190.
Mick Heath, Mirrool, bought a line of first-cross August/September 2022-drop ewes, January shorn, scanned in lamb to Tarella White Suffolk for $188 sold by Gould Ag, West Wyalong.
Ian and Lisa Bell sold a pen of July/August 2021-drop Pastora-blood NSM Merino ewes, to local buyer Ned Whiley for $152.
Mick Heath, Mirrool, bought first-cross August/September 2022-drop ewes, January shorn, scanned in lamb to Tarella White Suffolk for $188 on account of Gould Ag, West Wyalong.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Elders and Quade Moncrieff Property and Livestock, and interfaced by AuctionsPlus.
