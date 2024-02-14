Cupid hits top spot at Southern NSW Aussie White sale on Valentines Day

Online and volume buyers were active throughout the Tattykeel and Camden Valley southern NSW Australian White sale on Wednesday at Tarcutta.
Stud rams topped at $21,000 while the stud ewe portion reached $3500, with bidders participating from Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and throughout NSW.
For Tattykeel all eight stud rams sold to a top of $21,000 to an average of $11,875, while 88 flock rams offered sold to a top of $8000 and averaged $4438.
Meanwhile all 10 station mated stud ewes sold to a top-price of $3000 twice with an average of $2250, along with 20 of 20 stud ewes were sold to a top of $3500 and averaged $2225.
Tattykeel Cupid AI 221592 an August drop ram was the top-priced stud ram purchased by Helen Norris, Bridgetown Australian White Stud, Glennlynn, south west WA and was sired by the record-breaking $240,000 ram, Tattykeel Platinum.
As for the ewe portion of the Tattykeel draft, Tattykeel ET 230257 TW sold for $3500 purchased by MF and ML Molloy, Hillcrest Australian Whites stud, Bopeep, near Ballarat, Vic.
Tattykeel stud principal Graham Gilmore said it was pleasing to see return clients coming back and new clients being introduced to the program.
"The point is the breed does work in the marketplace out there," Mr Gilmore said.
"We are the best shedding breed and that's why those people are coming back.
"They are easy care sheep, clients are getting good growth rates in their lambs, some are going into our branded product and others are doing well out of their lambs for not much work."
Volume buyers were active throughout the offering, one being Corey Irvin, Cooee Park Agriculture, Barrellan, who purchased 12 stud ewes for an average of $2000.
The mixed farming program runs 400 commercial Australian White ewes, finding the sheep clean up the stubbles well when following the operations spray program and also were trying build their ewe numbers.
"We've got commercials that we bought off Tattykeel before and we're trying to line up enough ewes to start a stud and hit the ground running." Mr Irvin said.
"They clean up our stubbles really well, making it easy for our machinery to get through the trash flow.
"Our lambing percentages are a lot better, we're really learning how they work compared to our original crossbred ewes.
"They convert more efficiently on weeds, you don't have to grow high protein fast crops."
Another volume buyer for the ewes was GJ ans KV Warren Nominees Pty Ltd, Caringbah South, who purchased 10 ewes to also average $2000.
As for the volume buyers throughout the rams an undisclosed buyer from Longreach, Qld, purchased 12 rams to a top of $6000 to average $4854, while another undisclosed buyer of Rascal, Vic purchased 10 rams to a top of $6500 with an average of $4100.
Camden Valley 22021, sired by Tattykeel Biscuit 210028 was purchased for $3000 by Gibson Partnership, Lincoln Park, Taminick, Vic.
Camden Valley sold five of 25 flock rams to a top of $3000 to average $1500, while none of the 15 stud ewes sold.
The settling agent was QPL Rural, Temora and Miles Pfitzner, Tattykeel, was taking the bids as guest auctioneer.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.