Cupid hits top spot at Southern NSW Aussie White sale on Valentines Day

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated February 14 2024 - 10:24pm, first published 8:45pm
James Gilmore, Tattykeel, Craig Pellow, QPL Rural, Temora and Ross Gilmore, Tattykeel with the top-priced ram Tattykeel Cupid 221592, purchased by NA Porter and JA Sept, Coolup, WA for $21,000. Photo by Helen De Costa.
James Gilmore, Tattykeel, Craig Pellow, QPL Rural, Temora and Ross Gilmore, Tattykeel with the top-priced ram Tattykeel Cupid 221592, purchased by NA Porter and JA Sept, Coolup, WA for $21,000. Photo by Helen De Costa.

Online and volume buyers were active throughout the Tattykeel and Camden Valley southern NSW Australian White sale on Wednesday at Tarcutta.

