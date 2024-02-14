Man in his 20s dies after crash in Central West

A man has died after a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Central West region on Wednesday, February 14.
Emergency services were called to Lachlan Street, Cowra, just after 8pm on Wednesday following reports a motorcycle had left the road and hit a tree, police said in a statement.
"The rider - a 24-year-old man - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene," the statement read.
"A crime scene was established and police from Chifley Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident."
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
