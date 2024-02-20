Killara Feedlot expansion approval will lift numbers to 22,250 head

This conversion has also resulted in an expansion of the available EUA, including the decommissioning of the old manure pad following the construction of the new manure pad; construction of a wet-weather emergency storage pond (Effluent Pond 4) which will only be used during a year greater than the 90th percentile wet-year; and, the installation of a pipeline to allow for the direct transfer of effluent from Effluent Pond 2 to Effluent Pond 3 and the removal of terminal pond 1 from the effluent system; and, combination and expansion of the Mixing Pond and Effluent Pond 3 into a single storage (Effluent Pond 3).