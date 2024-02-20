Killara Feedlot expansion approval will lift numbers to 22,250 head

An application to increase the capacity of Elders' Killara feedlot near Quirindi has been granted by the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) at its monthly meeting.
The approval allows the feedlot to expand from an approved capacity of 20,000 head to 22,250 head of cattle through the addition of nine pens.
The expansion represents an 11 per cent increase in feedlot capacity. The capacity of the proposed feedlot will be no greater than 22,250 head which roughly equates to 18,950 standard cattle units (SCU).
The proposed expansion: will increase heavy vehicle movements by 1-2 per day based on 12 trucks per day for the existing feedlot and 13.5 trucks per day for the proposed feedlot.
Killara Feedlot's general manager, Andrew Talbot, had anticipated the expansion with the introduction of new manure handling technology that produced a screened, composted product capable of being spread onto paddocks in short order.
Pens in the feedlot are cleaned every 70 days to ensure clean conditions for the cattle fed to reach targeted weights. The expansion of the feedlot by a further 2500 head will push the amount of manure produced to about 75,000 to 80,000 tonnes yearly, he said.
Mr Talbot said that feedlot waste had been given away historically, but introducing the screening machine ensures a much higher quality product is available without stones or other foreign bodies.
He said the nutritional value of feedlot waste is well recorded, and it can put nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) into the soil much cheaper than more costly synthetic fertilisers.
With compliance discussions ongoing with the Environment Protection Authority (EPA), Killara has also reconfigured its effluent utilisation area (EUA) and irrigation method.
Previously, the effluent was irrigated via flood irrigation and is now irrigated through low-pressure centre pivots. Further effluent storage capacity has also been added to the feedlot.
Mr Talbot said operational changes have taken place progressively over the last two to three years, with this work occurring in consultation with the EPA. This work consists of the conversion of the existing EUA from flood irrigation to centre-pivot spray irrigation.
This conversion has also resulted in an expansion of the available EUA, including the decommissioning of the old manure pad following the construction of the new manure pad; construction of a wet-weather emergency storage pond (Effluent Pond 4) which will only be used during a year greater than the 90th percentile wet-year; and, the installation of a pipeline to allow for the direct transfer of effluent from Effluent Pond 2 to Effluent Pond 3 and the removal of terminal pond 1 from the effluent system; and, combination and expansion of the Mixing Pond and Effluent Pond 3 into a single storage (Effluent Pond 3).
