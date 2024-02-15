Out and about at The Cliffs inaugural sale

There was a good crowd at The Cliffs Shedding Sheep inaugural sale on Wednesday 14 at Molong.
The stud has sold privately over the last several years before making the move to an on-property sale.
Rams were sold to a top of $4200 with 44 of 50 sold at auction to a $1630 average. Another ram was sold after the sale.
In the breakdown, 25 of 26 Cliffmaster Composites (SheepMasters/Australian White) sold to a $3300 top to average $1869, while 19 of 24 Australian Whites averaged $1279.
There were buyers from Western Australia, South Australia, and around NSW, with producers chasing hybrid vigour, shedding ability, and good structured rams.
Stud principals Phil and Judi Thompson said the sale was an great result and they were looking to hold a second sale in September.
