Interstate bull sales get off to a solid start

Demand has been solid across South Australian bull sales over the past week.
Yerwal Estate, Lucindale, SA, set a new stud record with its $53,000 top, with 27 of 30 Angus bulls averaging $11,740.
Yerwal Sterling Pacific T62, by Sterling Pacific, ranked in the top one or two per cent for all market indexes and was purchased by Lachlan McKenzie, Casterton, Vic.
Sons of a new American sire, EG Eyes On You, were the second and third highest priced bulls.
Mr McKenzie bought lot three for $20,000 while lot four sold for $16,000 to Heathvale Pastoral, Millicent, SA, who were the sale's volume buyer with four Angus for a $13,000 average.
In the Simmental and SimAngus offering, four of the nine lots averaged $11,000.
The top-priced Simmental, Yerwal Estate Tycoon, was bought for $17,000 by EWP and ER Jones, Mumbannar, Vic.
The 1000-kilogram Sterita Park T115, by Rennylea Prospect P550, made the $30,000 top price, selling to Goolagong stud, Warnertown and Reedy Creek.
All up, 97 of 100 bulls averaged $9113.
Nutrien Port Augusta's Cameron Paul bought 13 bulls from $6000 to $7000 for several stations after good rains in the area.
Hugh and Clare Bainger, Hillcrest Pastoral Company, Avenue Range, SA, along with their advisor Libby Creek and Conkar Ridge manager Michael Keough, bought 11 bulls for a $8727 average.
The stud sold 74 of 99 autumn and spring 2022 drop bulls to a $19,000 top and $8378 average.
Elders Kingston SE's Nick Downward and client Phil Cameron, Chameleon Investments, Kingston SE, SA, took home the sale topper in Granite Ridge Tactical T62, by Millah Murrah Paratrooper and out of a Rennylea K447 daughter.
The second top price was for a Merridale Quackier Q140 son, Granite Ridge Tennyson T77, which sold for $16,000 to SA and GE Smith, Lucindale, SA.
Nick Simpson, Wild Dog Creek, Bugle Ranges, paid $14,000 for the spring-drop Granite Ridge Tom Brady T446, by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011.
The Bainger family, Hillcrest Pastoral Company, Avenue Range, who were advised by Libby Creek, bought 10 bulls averaging $8300, paying to $10,000 three times.
Limousins sold to good demand at the on-property sale, with eight of nine selling to a $19,000 top to average $8875.
The top-priced lot was Maryvale Turnout T399, 19 months, by Balamore Endeavor 701E and out of Maryvale dam, Remake R36, which sold to Hearnden Limousins, Mount Pleasant, SA.
The stud also sold 16 of 44 Angus to a top of $11,500 to average $7233.
The top-priced Angus, Maryvale Texas, by Maryvale Quixley Q67 and out of Maryvale Quinella Q94, was secured by Hillcott Grove Props through Beaton Agencies, Kapunda.
The stud also sold nine of 13 Lim-Flex bulls to $7500, averaging $6277. The top-priced bull was picked up by Mildura-based buyer, AD and AJ Symes, Werimull, Vic.
The online offering sold 19 of 21 bulls to a $13,500 top to average $7737.
The top lot was JB Stellar T105, 720kg, by Sitz Stellar 726D out of JB Dream Q107. It sold to GB and RE Hage, Messamurray, SA.
The same buyer also bought Baynes 22 Stellar T4, a September 2022-drop half-brother to JB Stellar, at $11,500 for an overall $12,500 average.
Angus Widderson, Kalangadoo, SA, paid $12,000 for JB No Fear T141, 746kg, by Coonamble No Fear T141.
Bulls sold to a $16,000 top to average $8360 across 53 of 60 bulls.
Michael Kemp, Culburra, SA, secured the top-priced lot, Keringa Treasure T23, 836kg, by Millah Murrah Nugget N266 and out of Keringa M34.
Mr Kemp bought two other bulls at $7000 and $8000.
Keringa Troopie T272 was the second top price at $15,500, bought by Patrick Ross, Lucindale, SA.
He also bought another bull for $10,000. Both were by Millah Murrah Paratrooper R127.
Bulls sold to $16,000 at the second annual sale, where 48 of 50 sold to average $8417.
The top-priced bull, Goolagong Stellar T67, by Sitz Stellar and out of Stoney Point Jedda, was bought by the Mumford family, Redhill, SA.
Wheal Farms, Beachport, took home Goolagong Beast Mode T66, by Goolagong Beast Mode R40 and out of Goolagong R62, for the second top price of $15,000.
Saltbush Ag, via Port Augusta, SA, bought Goolagong New Ground T114 and Goolagong Iceman T269 for $12,000 each, in addition to 12 other bulls to average $8428.
The stud sold 24 of 29 Duck Island Composite bulls to a top of $9500 to average $6208 at its online sale.
The two top price lots at $9500 and $9250 were both by Firemen 111F and purchased by first-time client Viv Oldfield, Alice Springs, NT, who bought 11 bulls in total, averaging $6590.
The online female sale cleared all 41 lots. Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females sold to $11,500 and averaged $7016, the two pens of SimAngus heifers topped at $3750 and averaged $3375, while all seven semen packages averaged $229 per straw.
DG and DJ Martin, West Kentish, Tas, bought the top-priced Woonallee Pear T245, by Bonnydale Nukara, who was tested in calf to KBHR Honor.
