The Land
Home/News

Queenlee Merino rams sell to three states

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
February 16 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Carlon, Queenlee, buyers Tracey and Robert Doak, Drogheda, Bundarra, Adam Nordstrom, Schute Bell, and Brad Wilson, Nutrien. Picture supplied
Joe Carlon, Queenlee, buyers Tracey and Robert Doak, Drogheda, Bundarra, Adam Nordstrom, Schute Bell, and Brad Wilson, Nutrien. Picture supplied

Both new and return buyers supported Queenlee Merinos on-property sale at Salibury Plains on Tuesday, with rams selling to three states.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.