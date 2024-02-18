The Land
Publication looks at 'second generation hard seeded pasture legumes'

By Bob Freebairn
February 19 2024 - 5:00am
An 80-page publication detailing the strengths and management of what are roughly termed "second generation hard seeded pasture legumes" has recently been released by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

