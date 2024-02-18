Publication looks at 'second generation hard seeded pasture legumes'

An 80-page publication detailing the strengths and management of what are roughly termed "second generation hard seeded pasture legumes" has recently been released by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).
That GRDC, a grain-growing research body, has funded such a document, reflects their understanding of the vital role in cropping that long term persistent pasture legumes can play in providing biologically fixed nitrogen to following crops.
Many leading scientists and agronomists are joint authors of the publication.
These include Belinda Hackney, Select Carbon; Bradley Nutt, Murdoch University; Angelo Loi, DPIRD; Neil Ballard, Global Pasture Consultants; Susan Orgill, Select Carbon; John Piltz, formerly NSW DPI; Ronald Yates, DPIRD, Murdoch University, and John Howieson, Murdoch University.
The main focus species of the publication are yellow serradella, pink or French serradella, biserrula, arrowleaf clover, bladder clover, gland clover and trigonella.
A major feature of these species is that they have varieties with greater hard seed levels than sub clover and medics.
This is especially important, from a cropping and long-term persistence perspective.
Good research and experience notes some of these species fit well into a two or three-year crop cycle with enough pasture seed surviving to ensure a good pasture legume phase without re-sowing.
One of the many valuable agronomic traits of these species, detailed in the publication, is their greater rooting depth than sub clover or medics.
Greater root depth is important for aspects such as ability to grow and seed down when moisture stress is impacting more on shallower rooting species.
In comparison studies, sub clover and medic root to around 90 centimetres, whereas yellow serradella and biserrula have roots to 1.8 metres.
French serradella was not much behind, at 1.7 metres, and the other species were all well ahead of subs and medics.
The authors stress that each species, like subs and medics, have their individual soil and environmental niches.
For example, all have a wide pH suitability, but some are better at extremely low pH with high aluminium.
Yellow serradella has the highest tolerance to low pH and high aluminium which is especially important if soils have low pH in the sub soil as well as the top soil.
Serradella, in particular yellow serradella, can perform well at pH as low as 4.2 (calcium chloride method) with around 40 per cent aluminium as part of cation exchange capacity (CEC).
Biserrula has good acid soil tolerance, although not at extreme levels.
Biserrula also has a wider role in less acid soils with a loam to clay-loam texture.
Arrowleaf clover can tolerate soils down to 4.5 pH, and bladder and gland clover down to 4.8 pH.
These newer generation winter legumes produce their seed aerially unlike sub clover and can be header-harvested.
Being species with a high level of hard seed - most but not all varieties - their suitability to direct harvest provides options, widely used in Western Australia and increasingly in NSW, of sowing unprocessed seed in summer ahead of the autumn break with "natural" breakdown of some seed for a good early germination.
The publication's authors point out some of these legumes contain tannins that bind protein and reduce its degradation in the rumen, which reduces susceptibility to bloat. Of these, serradella is thought to contain sufficient tannin levels to reduce bloat risk, but not too much to reduce protein availability for growth or to limit intake.
Biserrula also seems to have lower bloat risk, although the authors are not aware of research to quantify its tannin levels.
Research also supports that biserrula produces lower levels of methane.
Arrowleaf clover is anecdotally reported to have lower bloat risk, although there have been reports in young lush stands.
Arrowleaf's rapid increase in stem-to-leaf ratio as it matures likely leads to reduced bloat risk.
For more details and copies of the publication click here.
Next week: Cropping stubble retention issues.
