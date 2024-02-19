White Gold Poll Dorsets buys sale topper at Abelene Park Autumn sale

James Gilmore's White Gold Poll Dorset stud, Bukkulla via Inverell, bought the top-riced ram at the Abelene Park Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sale.
A number of volume, repeat buyers operated on the day, where 26 of 45 rams catalogued sold for an average of $1026.
White Gold stud paid $3000 for a 117kg, late-October drop ram, sired by Aldi AP 228-18, which will be used in stud duties in a flock of 50 stud ewes.
It had an ASBV ( Australian sheep breeding value) for weaning weight (WWT) percentage of 10.7 and a post-weaning weight (PWT) of 14.5pc.
Mr Gilmore said he liked the Abelene Park sheep for their traits of length, muscle and clean faces.
"I like the sire of my ram, Aldi, as Marshall (Douglas, co-principal of Abelene Park) has been selling a lot of good progeny from this ram.
Aldi AP 228-18 was part of the successful Abelene Park 2019 show team, and it was the top-selling ram in the 2021 Spring sale at $7400. Another son of AP 2-21 sold at Bendigo, Victoria, for $12,000 and is the sire of the reserve junior rams at Bendigo in 2022 and 2023.
White Gold stud also bought two stud ewes averaging $600.
A volume buyer was the Kirton Partnership, Bilbrookie, Walcha, with six rams to a top of $1500, averaging $1150.
Gus Kirton's top-priced choice was the heaviest in the catalogue at 143kg for an April-drop triplet, sired by Aldi, with an ASBV WWT of 10.5pc and a PWT of 14.1 pc.
Also from Walcha were RM and PL Wright, with five rams to $1300, averaging $960. The Wright's top-priced ram was another Aldi son, weighing 109kg, with a WWT of 7pc and a PWT of 10.1pc.
CC and KE Pike, Moema, Werris Creek, were also a volume buyer, with five rams averaging $800.
Tim Norton, Wombalano, Walcha paid $1600 for a son of Dozer Yentrac 710-15, weighing 120kg with a WWT of 8.5pc and a PWT of 12.9pc.
Wahnica Partnership, Loomberah bought two rams to $1150, averaging $1075, while J McQueen, Loomberah bought two rams averaging $850.
Rothbury Pastoral Company, Bobadil, Willow Tree, also bought two rams averaging $925, while Paul Taber, Rock Abbey, Manilla bought a ram for $1500 and a stud ewe for $600.
The selling agents were McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth with Alec Clydsdale, the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
