The Land
White Gold Poll Dorsets buys sale topper at Abelene Park Autumn sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 19 2024 - 1:00pm
McCulloch Agencies auctioneer Alec Clydsdale, James Gilmore White Gold Poll Dorsets stud, Bukkulla and Marshall Douglas, Abelene Park stud, Woolomin with the $3000 sale topper. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
McCulloch Agencies auctioneer Alec Clydsdale, James Gilmore White Gold Poll Dorsets stud, Bukkulla and Marshall Douglas, Abelene Park stud, Woolomin with the $3000 sale topper. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

James Gilmore's White Gold Poll Dorset stud, Bukkulla via Inverell, bought the top-riced ram at the Abelene Park Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sale.

