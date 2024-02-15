The Land
Home/Beef

Grafton store cattle sell to firm market

JB
By Jamie Brown
February 15 2024 - 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New selling agent and auctioneer with Farrell McCrohon, Lachlan Gay, with a pen of Angus cows and calves from Dean Short, Ulmarra. A native of the Clarence Valley, Mr Gay spent time as an agent in Roma,Qld, Dorrigo and Guyra before coming home.
New selling agent and auctioneer with Farrell McCrohon, Lachlan Gay, with a pen of Angus cows and calves from Dean Short, Ulmarra. A native of the Clarence Valley, Mr Gay spent time as an agent in Roma,Qld, Dorrigo and Guyra before coming home.

Grafton yarded 1400 head of store cattle on Thursday with prices for young cattle firm to better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.