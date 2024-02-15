Police appeal for information after 100 cattle go missing from property

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate 100 missing cattle.
Officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team at the Mid North Police District were called to a property on Fifes Creek Road, Bellbrook, west of Kempsey, after reports 100 head of Brangus-cross cattle were missing.
The cattle were mustered on Friday, November 17, 2023 and found to be missing on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
Following inquiries made by the owners of the cattle and investigations by rural crime investigators, the cattle have not been able to be located in the area.
At the time they were last seen, some cows had calved and some were still in calf.
The cattle are fire branded with KDR and had red coloured management tags with the owner's phone number and letters DRR, along with NLIS button tags with PIC NC488865.
The cattle have a '7' earmark on the top of their left ear.
If you have any information that may assist in this investigation and/or the recovery of the livestock, please contact rural crime investigators at Kempsey Police Station on 02 6561 6199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.