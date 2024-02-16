The Land
Regen Ag leader joins Climate Friendly to develop natural capitol investment

February 16 2024 - 12:45pm
Lorraine Gordon, formerly of Southern Cross University, speaking at the Nature Based Solutions conference in Brisbane last year She is now working to develop natural capitol investment with Sydney-based Climate Friendly.
Regenerative farmer, educator and Ebor grazier, Lorraine Gordon, has joined carbon farming company, Climate Friendly, to pursue her vision for Australia to urgently store carbon in the landscape at scale.

