The Land
Home/Markets

First Scone store sale for 2024 has cows and calves topping at $1925

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 19 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scone store sale on Thursday held up well despite a softer market, McGrath Livestock's Stuart Sheldrake said. File picture by Simon Chamberlain
Scone store sale on Thursday held up well despite a softer market, McGrath Livestock's Stuart Sheldrake said. File picture by Simon Chamberlain

Scone's first store sale for the year 'held up well' with the agents yarding 576 head, the largest proportion being 165 cow and calf pairs that sold between $375 and $1925, averaging $1382.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.