First Scone store sale for 2024 has cows and calves topping at $1925

Scone's first store sale for the year 'held up well' with the agents yarding 576 head, the largest proportion being 165 cow and calf pairs that sold between $375 and $1925, averaging $1382.
McGrath Livestock's Stuart Sheldrake said the result was a good one, considering "there had been some softening in the market".
"The sale held up quite well, with some good sales, especially in the cows and calves," Mr Sheldrake said.
He said lighter-conditioned stock was priced appropriately.
Steers were the next largest proportion of the sale, with 103, which ranged between $200 to $1010, averaging $806. Yearling steers averaged $925 for 19 head offered.
The yarding of 95 heifers sold from $140 to $1140, averaging $700, while yearling heifers averaged $825 for 97 offered, ranging in price from $490 to $1100.
Belltrees Pastoral, Scone sold 11 weaner Angus steers for $1010, while a pen of eight from the same vendor made $810. Both pens were bought by Elders Tamworth.
A pen of 15 Angus yearling heifers offered by Belltrees made $600, while a pen of seven weaner Angus heifers from the same vendor made $640.
Sandy Lettice, Scone sold a pen of seven Angus cross steers for $990, while three Angus cross steers sold account Joe Deery, Scone made $1010. Mr Lettice also sold eight Angus cross heifers for $980.
New Turee Pty Ltd, Cassils sold nine yearling Angus heifers for $1090 and a pen of 12, same description for $880.
