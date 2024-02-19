The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Industrial food hub for Casino to boost agriculture

By Jamie Brown
February 19 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A proposed jobs precinct at Casino will take advantage of the proximity of beef processor Casino Food Coop. Photo supplied by Richmond Valley Council.
A proposed jobs precinct at Casino will take advantage of the proximity of beef processor Casino Food Coop. Photo supplied by Richmond Valley Council.

A push to grow value-added manufacturing at Casino could benefit the North Coast agricultural economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.