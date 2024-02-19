Industrial food hub for Casino to boost agriculture

A push to grow value-added manufacturing at Casino could benefit the North Coast agricultural economy.
The draft master plan for the Richmond Valley Regional Job Precinct is on display for public review and comment until March 10.
Casino makes sense as an industrial hub located at the confluence of the east-west Bruxner Highway, the north-south Summerland Way and the North Coast railway line.
The aim of the precinct is to provide greater certainty for a range of new industries, including manufacturing, agribusiness, and food processing, to promote new employment opportunities in Casino and the Richmond Valley.
Casino already hosts major food processing facilities including its biggest employer and beef processor Casino Food Coop, along with Richmond Dairies, best known for its production of export-quality frozen cream; Mariani Meats which produces beef jerky for the Asian market and brazen newcomer Our Cow which has redefined direct sales of beef products.
The hub could help support existing industries within a close radius, including soybean and macadamia nut processing.
"This will provide greater certainty for a range of new industries, including manufacturing, agribusiness, and food processing, to promote new employment opportunities in Casino and the Richmond Valley," said a spokesperson from the Richmond Valley Council.
Casino community centre will host feedback sessions this week on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
