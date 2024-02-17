'Underutilised' farming country on NSW's renowned Liverpool Plains

Ellerslie Park is described as 284 hectares (701 acres) underutilised farming country located on NSW's renowned Liverpool Plains.
Located 20km from Willow Tree, 37km south of Quirindi, and 93km from Tamworth, the property is described as being an exceptional opportunity for agricultural development.
Featuring fertile arable soils, ideal climatic conditions and supporting infrastructure, the well located property will be auctioned by LAWD on March 12.
The once mixed farming enterprise has been "rested" since 2019.
Ellerslie Park rises gently from the creek flats offering sloping, open and timbered grazing with the elevation ranging from 389m from to 505m on the south western boundary.
There are black and chocolate self-mulching basalts, with heavier black soils on the lower lying areas, and chocolate basalts in the higher timbered areas.
The arable soils are well suited to growing wheat, corn, canola, legumes and sorghum.
Ellerslie Park is divided into nine paddocks, with most paddocks having large gateways for machinery and implements.
The property's predominately native pastures could be improved with sub-tropical or temperate perennial mixes.
Ellerslie Park has a 1.4km of double frontage to Big Jacks Creek, and three wells.
The reliable average annual rainfall is 691mm (27 inches).
Infrastructure includes a large set of steel and timber cattle yards equipped with a crush, a 40x20m machinery shed, shearing shed, chemical store, workshop, and grain silos.
The spacious four bedroom weatherboard home has 3.6m ceilings throughout the original structure, decorative ceiling roses, picture rails and French doors. There is a separate office with an attached carport and walkway to the home in the large houseyard.
Contact Jessica Slade, 0400 861 184, or Daniel McCulloch, 0429 613 332, LAWD.
