Longford Station's Wagyu sale tops at $20,000 with buyers from three states

A Wagyu bull sired by the standout bull, Longford Mr Awesome, was sold for $20,000 at the second annual Longford Station sale, Bendemeer.
The sale was due to be held late last year but was postponed due to a contraction of the cattle market, which was anticipating an impending drought, co-principal Arthur Dew said.
He praised his team for doing a great job in preparing the sale draft and assured potential buyers that the variety of bloodlines offered in the catalogue would produce good results.
John Harris, Kaputar, Barraba and his parents are in the process of rebuilding their Wagyu herd and paid the sale top price for Longford T0630, which was described in the catalogue as a genetic defect-free, 557-kilogram son of Mr Awesome and a full brother to a steer that was described as a perfect A5 carcase in Japan. Mr Harris also bought two straws of Mr Awesome semen at $5000 each.
He said due to a restructuring of the family property, he and his father, Dan Harris, have about 10 Wagyus and are in the process of rebuilding. They also run about 250 Angus cows, joined to Wagyus to produce F1 calves and sold as weaners.
The first five lots of the catalogue were semen from Mr Awesome, with Yarraford Trust, Yarraford Station, Glen Innes, buying three packages of two straws, with one package at $7500 each, another two at $6500 and a third pair of semen straws at $4500.
Demand for bulls was measured with 16 of 35 offered, averaging $7562, while heifers averaged $6214 for 14 of 29 offered.
Strathpark Pastoral, Ben Lomond, paid the second top price of $16,000 for Longford T0906, sired by Longford N0150, which was sired by World K's Yasufuku Junior. T0906 was out of a Mr Awesome cow. Strathpark Pastoral also bought two other bulls averaging $8500.
IS and LA Shannon, Deepwater, bought four bulls to $7000, averaging $5750 and then bought another bull after the auction from the passed-in lots.
One senior bull was sold for $7000, bought by Ryan Sargeant, Yea, Victoria. Mr Sargeant also paid $5000 for Longford T0623, also sired by Mr Awesome. The NSW Department of Primary Industries, Glen Innes bought two bulls for $6000 and $5000, while the Boydell family, Kaytoun, Attunga paid $6000 for a son of Mr Awesome.
Wright Pastoral, Pty Ltd, Bowen Hills, Queensland, bought a bull that was a grandson of Mr Awesome for $5000 and two heifers with Mr Awesome genetics at $5000 each.
The top-priced heifer was sold for $10,000 by Kristie and Michael Connors, Piallamore, near Tamworth.
Sired by Mr Awesome, it was described as a genetic defect-free female with a double Michifuku crosses with good estimated breeding values and indexes that placed it within the top five per cent of the Australian Wagyu herd. The Connors also bought a passed-in heifer after the auction.
PCP Partnership, Rosedale Cowra, bought a Mr Awesome sired heifer for $6000 and another with Mr Awesome on its dam's side for $7500.
Sophron Investments, Yarraville, Victoria, bought four heifers to a top of $7500 for a Mr Awesome granddaughter with EBV indexes within the top five pc of the breed. They bought three other females averaging $6500.
The selling agents were Elders Tamworth and Lincoln McKinlay was the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.