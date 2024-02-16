The Land
Home/News

Longford Station's Wagyu sale tops at $20,000 with buyers from three states

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 17 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders auctioneer, Lincoln McKinlay, Longford Station co-principal, Arthur Dew, John Harris, Kaputar, Barraba, who was the buyer of Longford T0630, the $20,000 top-priced and Nick Peake, Bowen, Barraba. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Elders auctioneer, Lincoln McKinlay, Longford Station co-principal, Arthur Dew, John Harris, Kaputar, Barraba, who was the buyer of Longford T0630, the $20,000 top-priced and Nick Peake, Bowen, Barraba. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

A Wagyu bull sired by the standout bull, Longford Mr Awesome, was sold for $20,000 at the second annual Longford Station sale, Bendemeer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.